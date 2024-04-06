With so many fashion rules to follow, it's no wonder women don't start wars





Did you hear? Bohemian chic is back but with a new and refined touch. The Beyoncé-inspired cowgirl core is also the fashion. Oh, and TikTok is going crazy for the office mermaid look (what I'd call slutty Apprentice meeting room). I'm not one for lazy stereotypes, but even I think the three sentences above go some way to explaining why women don't start wars; who has the free space? It's hard enough leaving the house in the morning with so many mixed messages going around. Strategy, like charity, begins at home. Saloon girl corsetry with a pencil skirt and slutty leggings? No, not that kind of guy that would be easier, to be honest. Pony, maybe. But with a pretty Mint Velvet jacket, if that constitutes a neat touch? And then you have to factor in confronting your husband as he has his morning coffee while slouched over news headlines at the kitchen table. What do you think? A stunned silence. Maybe the outfit, maybe the exhortation to think. It's just a question, with a bubbling tone. What do I look like? Report a massive argument. Forget the European Convention on Human Rights, it's the fashion police who oppress us. So here's the summary: I've pieced together an approximation of these three style dictates. It doesn't look good on the hanger and it won't look better on me. A pale, saggy monsoon skirt, a meh silk blouse just on the right side of frilly, a cardigan that may or may not cling over my post-2000s plumpness. Imagine it, if you dare. The only saving grace is that I have a pair of delicate ankle-length cowboy boots that I bought in Texas, where the fabulous southern belle who waited on me lifted them into the air and cried: “These boots are going to London, England, after which a handful of impressed applause broke out. But will this be enough? It's a very difficult decision. Anyone else remember the 1957 film Funny head in which the incredibly beautiful Audrey Hepburn was somehow prompted by Fred Astaire to think She had the eponymous funny face? I guess it would have been canceled by now if Gen Z had ever watched proper movies, but as an excuse the movie was set in Paris with fabulous Gershwin music. In an inimitable scene, the editor of a glossy women's magazine, played by Kay Thompson, suddenly announces: Banish the black! Burn the blue and bury the beige! From now on, think pink!

