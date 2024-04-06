Amazon quietly launches Bazaar to sell fast fashion and lifestyle products in India





Amazon has quietly introduced a “special store” called Bazaar in India, offering affordable and trendy fashion and lifestyle products, as it steps up its efforts against Walmart-owned Flipkart and Reliance's Ajio, which have a deeper inroad into the Indian fast fashion market. The world's largest e-commerce company has rolled out the new store on its Android app in India. Amazon began recruiting sellers for the new store in February, TechCrunch previously reported, promising them “hassle-free” shipping, no listing fees and access to a vast customer base. “You can find items ranging from clothing, accessories and jewelry to handbags, shoes, traditional and western clothing, as well as a wide range of home items including kitchenware, towels, linen bed and decorative items,” the company said. written in a support page. The growing popularity of fast and affordable fashion is increasingly driving purchases on many Indian shopping apps, making it crucial for Amazon to play a big role in a category where it has traditionally struggled in the country, according to the Bernstein brokerage company. “The composition of e-commerce categories in India is changing; The share of mobiles and consumer electronics is declining. Fashion has seen the strongest growth since fiscal 2019 and now has the highest category share,” Bernstein analysts wrote in a note last month. Bazaar's offering includes “trendy” t-shirts starting at 129 Indian rupees ($1.55) and sneakers for less than $3. India is a key overseas market for Amazon, which has invested more than $11 billion in the country to date. Although the company's cloud unit, AWS, maintains its leading position in the Indian market, Amazon's e-commerce arm ranks second behind Flipkart. Last year, CEO Andy Jassy announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in AWS in India by 2030, while also committing more than $2 billion to the e-commerce division over the course of the same period. The fast fashion e-commerce market has grown in popularity in India in recent years, with local startups taking inspiration from global pioneers like Zara, H&M and Uniqlo. Although Flipkart (which owns fashion e-commerce platform Myntra) currently leads the category, it faces growing competition from Reliance's Ajio, which has captured around 30% market share in about a year , according to Bernstein. Ajio launched its own fast fashion platform, Ajio Street, last year, offering a wide selection of clothing and accessories at prices as low as 199 Indian rupees ($2.4). The platform guarantees the “lowest price” for its products, waives delivery fees and offers a simple returns process. Shein, a global pioneer in the category previously banned by India, said last year it was plotting a return to the country through a joint venture with Reliance, the country's most valuable company. The oil-to-telecom giant also operates Reliance Retail, which is the largest retail chain in the country.

