Cowgirls Win Marathon Match in Exciting Way





LARAMIE, Wyoming (April 5, 2024) The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team had a marathon and roller coaster ride Friday afternoon in Laramie to begin its three-match homestand. The Cowgirls defeated Fresno State, 4-3. The match time lasted more than five hours. Wyoming (13-8, 4-2 MW) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on the strength of winning the doubles point and securing a quick straight-set victory at No. 2 singles. Two fold, Noesjka Brink And Nikol Dobrilova won 6-3 in second place, while in third place, Jeselle Ante And Lucie Malinak emerged victorious, 6-1. The Bulldogs would win three of the first four singles matches to take a 3-2 lead before UW rallied to win at 5th and 6th singles matches. Facing multiple match points in the second set, trailing 6-5, Malinak staged an incredible rally to bring Wyoming back for the win in fifth. Malinak won 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to clinch the victory for UW. Brink continued her stellar season by making quick work of the second singles position. Brink won handily, 6-0 and 6-1. Dobrilova earned the Cowgirls' other singles victory, rallying 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in fifth place. Dobrilova's victory tied the match at 3-3. “Courage made the difference tonight, that’s all,” said head coach Dean Bell Tower After the game. “Yes, we played in a structured and disciplined way, which allowed us to come back, but it was a question of heart. That's why we won.” UW continues home play and closes out the weekend at 10 a.m. Sunday against San Jose State from the Laramie Tennis Complex. Wyoming vs. Fresno State

04/05/2024 in Laramie, Wyo. Wyoming 4, Fresno State 3

Doubles competition 1. Borodina/Zehender (WYO) vs Kobayahsi/Magrini (FSU) 3-5, unfinished

2. Brink/Dobrilova (WYO) def. Dunbar/Piferi (FSU) 6-3

3. Ante/Malinak (WYO) def. Gisclon/Pieper (FSU) 6-1 Singles competition 1. Magrini (FSU) def. Zehender (WYO) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

2. Brink (WYO) defeats Kobayashi (FSU) 6-0, 6-1

3. Piferi (FSU) defeats Borodina (WYO) 6-1, 5-7, 6-0

4. Gisclon (FSU) def. Ante (WYO) 7-5, 6-4

5. Dobrilova (WYO) def. Vyshkina (FSU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

6. Malinak (WYO) def. Pieper (FSU) 4-6, 7-6, (7-4), 6-2 -WYO-

