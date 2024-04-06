Fashion
Purdue, NC State presents an old-fashioned big man showdown – Orange County Register
By EDDIE PELLS AP National Editor
GLENDALE, Ariz. Saturday's Final Four opener might feel like a trip through a time machine.
Yes, this is one program from Purdue and North Carolina State here for the first time since 1980, the other trying to write a 21st century version of basketball's greatest story university never told.
And yes, those are 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-9-year-old DJ Burns Jr., just under 600 pounds of big men patrolling the paint and dictating a style that has been out of fashion for a decade or more.
Whoever wins will face UConn or Alabama for the title on Monday. Win or lose, both programs already know this will go down as one of their best seasons ever.
NC STATE RESTART
In a game filled with fascinating subplots, the most tantalizing is the wolf pack.
In 1983, North Carolina State had to win three games in the ACC tournament just to qualify for the NCAAs. Next, Jim Valvano and his Cardiac Pack won six games in three weeks, including two one-point victories and another in double overtime before closing out the game against Houston's Phi Slama Jama team with Lorenzo Charles at the last second of Derek Whittenburg's aerial ball for the title.
The scene of Valvano running around the field looking for someone to hug is, basically, what turned the tournament into what we now call March Madness.
This year, NC State fans are placing mementos at Valvano's grave in Raleigh, while Burns and Co. have taken the program on an equally incredible journey. A team on a four-game losing streak and going nowhere heading into this year's ACC tournament has gone undefeated in a nine-game winning streak or your season is over.
We're probably a little different than everyone else in the Final Four,” coach Kevin Keatts said.
A BIG MAN BURNS
Part of what makes NC State so different is its smiling big man, Burns. He is, in some eyes, the 2024 version of two-time NBA All-Star Zach Randolph, a big man who can carve out space inside but can also turn, move and play under the basket.
But Burns hasn't shot 3-pointers this year and while he can create from the perimeter, cut inside and pass, that's not where he does most of his damage .
Purdue coach Matt Painter said he views Burns more as a forward, but you often see guys like him playing (center) because coaches try to put their best players on the court.
He is likely to face Edey in what promises to be a titanic match in which staying out of trouble will be a key objective.
Can Burns, who weighs 275 pounds, hold up against a player who still has seven inches and 20 or 30 pounds on him?
Hey, underestimate me all you want, said Burns, who had 29 points in the Elite Eight win over Duke. You've seen what's happening.
BIG MAN EDEY
Edey is a classic, old-school post player, and Purdue likes to play inside out, like a team might have done in, say, 1990, before analytics and the 3-point game took over the game. game. After losing in the Sweet 16 to the Boilermakers, Gonzaga coach Mark Few rightly called dealing with Edey a pick-your-poison conundrum.
If teams sag, Edey can go after Braden Smith, Lance Jones or another Purdue guard on a team that is second in the nation in 3-point shooting at 40.6 percent. If they play single coverage, Edey can go to work in the paint. He is the nation's leading scorer with 25 points per game and the second-leading rebounder with 12.2.
On Friday, Edey became the first player since another post great, Ralph Sampson, to win back-to-back AP Player of the Year honors.
Russ Turner, the 6-7 coach at UC Irvine, a program that lives near the top of the Big West Conference, watches it all from afar and with a smile. In the mid-2010s, Turner brought 7-6 center Mamadou NDiaye to the program. The coach has never hesitated to build around 7 feet.
That's what's great about college basketball, Turner said while attending a coaches convention in Phoenix that coincides with the Final Four. There are different styles for different coaches and different teams. I see the value in all of this.
HISTORIC PURDUES RACE
No one will confuse Purdue's run to the Final Four with North Carolina State.
But in a way, what the Boilermakers do is even rarer.
For decades, Purdue had a talent-filled roster but failed to make it onto the biggest stage in sports. Last year, Purdue lost in the first round despite having Edey and a No. 1 seed. Despite all this, coach Matt Painter retained his position for 19 years. Before him, Gene Keady coached the Boilermakers for a quarter century and never made the Final Four.
In the rapidly changing landscape of college basketball, Purdue cherishes stability. Painter has only been to the transfer portal twice in the last four years, a stat he brings up frequently and which he says is the lowest number among Energy programs.
So it makes sense that an old-fashioned way of doing things is what brings Purdue into a game that, in many ways, evokes memories of a different era.
The way we've been able to do it at Purdue now is exactly the same as we did it then, Painter said. We try to recruit high school kids, develop them and grow with them.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE (26-14) VS. PURDUE (33-4)
What: NCAA tournament, Final Four semi-final
When: Saturday, 3:09 p.m. PT
Or: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.
TV: SCT, TNT, truTV
