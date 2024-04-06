Joey King wows in Dion Lee harness dress for Kelly Clarkson show

Joey King made an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Friday alongside his “We Were the Lucky Ones” co-star Logan Lerman. The actress has been promoting her new Hulu miniseries over the past few weeks.

For her appearance on the daytime talk show, King wore Dion Lee's Harness Bra midi dress, which featured cutouts at the chest and waist. She paired the dress with Christian Louboutin's Degraqueen pumps, which featured jewel-like embellishments. As for her accessories, King opted for Pomellato jewelry, for which she is a brand ambassador.

King's hair was styled by Takuya Yamaguchi, makeup by Allan Avendaño and the outfit was organized by stylist Jared Eng.

Logan Lerman, left, and Joey King on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on April 5. NBCUNIVERSAL

Although King wore designs from various brands and fashion houses throughout her press tour for “We Were the Lucky Ones,” she consistently paired her look with jewelry from Pomellato. The Emmy-nominated actress was named an ambassador for the jewelry brand in March 2023.

(L to R) Logan Lerman, Joey King and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on April 5. NBCUNIVERSAL

“She joins the incredible cast of Pomellato for Women, a community of different generations, backgrounds and achievements, to represent her own unique side of womanhood,” Pomalleto CEO Sabina Belli said at the time. “With Joey’s unbridled ambition and captivating talent, his voice will speak for a new generation of hope and the Pomellato values ​​we hold dear.” Belli also noted that King “truly represents the courage and tenacity of the Pomellato woman.”

Logan Lerman, left, and Joey King on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on April 5. NBCUNIVERSAL

Other pieces King wore on her “We Were the Lucky Ones” press tour included a Prada dress with three-dimensional elements for the Los Angeles premiere on March 21 and a Thom Browne look during her appearance on March 28 in “Good”. Morning America.

“We Were the Lucky Ones” is the miniseries adaptation of the 2017 book of the same name by Georgia Hunter. The series centers on a Jewish family separated during World War II and their determination and fight to reunite amid the horrific events that follow. “We Were the Lucky Ones” is available to stream on Hulu.