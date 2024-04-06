Joey King wows in Dion Lee harness dress for Kelly Clarkson show
Joey King made an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Friday alongside his “We Were the Lucky Ones” co-star Logan Lerman. The actress has been promoting her new Hulu miniseries over the past few weeks.
For her appearance on the daytime talk show, King wore Dion Lee's Harness Bra midi dress, which featured cutouts at the chest and waist. She paired the dress with Christian Louboutin's Degraqueen pumps, which featured jewel-like embellishments. As for her accessories, King opted for Pomellato jewelry, for which she is a brand ambassador.
King's hair was styled by Takuya Yamaguchi, makeup by Allan Avendaño and the outfit was organized by stylist Jared Eng.
Although King wore designs from various brands and fashion houses throughout her press tour for “We Were the Lucky Ones,” she consistently paired her look with jewelry from Pomellato. The Emmy-nominated actress was named an ambassador for the jewelry brand in March 2023.
“She joins the incredible cast of Pomellato for Women, a community of different generations, backgrounds and achievements, to represent her own unique side of womanhood,” Pomalleto CEO Sabina Belli said at the time. “With Joey’s unbridled ambition and captivating talent, his voice will speak for a new generation of hope and the Pomellato values we hold dear.” Belli also noted that King “truly represents the courage and tenacity of the Pomellato woman.”
Other pieces King wore on her “We Were the Lucky Ones” press tour included a Prada dress with three-dimensional elements for the Los Angeles premiere on March 21 and a Thom Browne look during her appearance on March 28 in “Good”. Morning America.
“We Were the Lucky Ones” is the miniseries adaptation of the 2017 book of the same name by Georgia Hunter. The series centers on a Jewish family separated during World War II and their determination and fight to reunite amid the horrific events that follow. “We Were the Lucky Ones” is available to stream on Hulu.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos