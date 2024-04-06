Fashion
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan cinches her waist in a black dress with a huge corset-style belt ahead of the racy new runway season
Nicola Coughlan donned a black dress with shoulder pads and a shiny black corset-style belt as she attended the US premiere of her new series Big Mood in New York on Thursday.
The Bridgertonstar, 37, stunned in the dress, which featured a middle slit and deep V-neckline, and accessorized with gold earrings.
With her look, Nicola sported the bright red Arists4Ceasefire badge, which has been worn by many stars calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza.
She finished her look with a dark red lip and black high heels as she posed for snaps ahead of the US release of her new comedy.
Big Mood is a Channel 4 comedy series that follows Maggie (Nicola) and Eddie (Lydia West) as their 10-year friendship is put under the pressures of work, life and mental health.
Big Mood premiered on 28 March with a double bill and all six episodes were broadcast on the Channel 4 website. It also stars Joanna Page and Sally Phillips.
On Tuesday, Nicola visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Nicola hilariously gave her Bridgerton character Lady Whistledown a Real Housewives catchphrase, saying: “I may be behind the pen, but I'm always ahead of the gossip.”
Bridgerton is known for its naughty scenes and Nicola asked producers for a 'PG' version so she could enjoy the show with her mother.
It comes after Nicola revealed that the third series of Bridgerton would be even steamier than the previous two.
The actress previously admitted she was initially terrified of filming sex scenes with Luke Newton, who plays her love interest Colin Bridgerton.
Nicola shared: “I think we've earned the boldness for this series! I'm so excited, I can't wait.
“It was one of the best experiences I've ever had. Luke Newton, who plays my love interest, is so wonderful.
The first part of the third series of Bridgerton, starring Nicola in the lead role, will be released on Netflix in mid-May.
Nicola recently revealed that the third series of Bridgerton would be even steamier than the previous two (pictured with love interest Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton)
Nicola added: “This season is really funny and romantic, they've incorporated a lot of romantic comedy elements. And it’s not for family watching. Take from it what you will.
“It was terrifying. I'm an Irish girl, and any Irish girl would feel like she can't do that. And then I went and realized it was my job, so I would do better. I had a great partner, and it was terrifying, but really liberating. I was exhausted by the end.
The third series of the hit Regency romance, which follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they try to find love, will continue the love story of Penelope and Colin.
Phoebe Dynevor, 28, starred in the period drama's first series which saw her take part in several sex scenes with actor Rege-Jean Page, 35.
In the final episode of the second series, followed by Bridgerton's eldest son, Penelope overheard her long-time friend Colin's sarcastic comments to the other gentlemen about him and finally decided to let go of her unrequited feelings for him.
Big Mood concludes with a double billing on Channel 4 on Thursday at 10pm and 10.30pm.
