Shop Walmart's Best Spring Fashion Finds for 2024, All Under $40





1 Short and sweet Free Assembly Women's Ruched Waist Mini Dress 1 Short and sweet Free Assembly Women's Ruched Waist Mini Dress Credit: Walmart This dress is just short enough to be flirty but still provides great coverage. Buy it now for spring and bring it out again in early fall. This navy blue floral pattern is suitable for both seasons! 2 Best blouse The Pioneer Woman Pleated Ruffle Sleeve Blouse 2 Best blouse The Pioneer Woman Pleated Ruffle Sleeve Blouse Credit: Walmart Of course you need a cute floral top in spring, and sure enough, Ree's spring collection at Walmart is going to give you what you need. This best-seller has the most charming cascading ruffle sleeves for added interest. 3 Seasonal stripes Free-Assembly Women's Long-Sleeve Boat Neck T-Shirt 3 Seasonal stripes Free-Assembly Women's Long-Sleeve Boat Neck T-Shirt Credit: Walmart You can go wrong with a basic tee any day. You'll love the spring pink stripes, the flattering boat neck silhouette and the very affordable price. It is also available in white and navy blue stripes. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 4 Dress up or down Scoop Women's Satin Ruffle Tank Top 4 Dress up or down Scoop Women's Satin Ruffle Tank Top Credit: Walmart If you remember wearing “going out tops” you'll love knowing they're back and yes, you can still wear them. This ruffled top would look just as cute over dress pants with a cardigan for work as it would over jeans with a light jacket for a casual day. 5 Best jeans Riders by Lee Women's Indigo Fringed Boyfriend Jean 5 Best jeans Riders by Lee Women's Indigo Fringed Boyfriend Jean Credit: Walmart Of course, you probably already have jeans in your wardrobe. But if you need an update, try this perfectly trendy, but goes-with-everything option. You can reverse it or let the fringed edge hang down. 6 Transition choice The classic Pioneer Woman denim jacket 6 Transition choice The classic Pioneer Woman denim jacket Credit: Walmart A denim jacket goes with everything. It's ideal when you need a little extra coverage for chilly mornings and evenings. Why not check out Ree's latest offering with the cutest pink trim on the sleeves? Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 7 Best midi dress Free assembly belted midi dress for women 7 Best midi dress Free assembly belted midi dress for women Credit: Walmart Midi dresses are not only fashionable, but they're also perfect for spring and in-between weather, when you want to show off some skin while still covering up. This cute belted option is ideal for work or play. 8 Best Maxi Long floral dress 8 Best Maxi Long floral dress Now 26% off Credit: Walmart Wear those spring florals to the max…a maxi dress, of course! This bohemian chic find will keep you looking fabulous while keeping you comfortable. Discover the nine pretty prints. 9 Best pants Free Assembly Women's Cargo Pants 9 Best pants Free Assembly Women's Cargo Pants Credit: Walmart Two things are coming back into fashion: cargo pants and olive green. Get both with these pants you can wear almost all year round. Its semi-elastic waist makes it very comfortable! Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below ten Bestseller Free assembly modern women's trench coat ten Bestseller Free assembly modern women's trench coat Now 35% off Credit: Walmart Trench coats manage to be both trendy and classic. This bestseller has added details like two-tone panels that make it very cool while remaining timeless. 11 Updated database The Pioneer Woman Tie Front V Neck Top 11 Updated database The Pioneer Woman Tie Front V Neck Top Credit: Walmart If you live in t-shirts, you don't need to completely change your style to update your look. Simply upgrade your T-shirt with a tie front option like this one! It comes in four pretty colors, including basic black and white. 12 Pop of color Women's Sleeveless Cotton Floating Eyelet Top, Free Assembly 12 Pop of color Women's Sleeveless Cotton Floating Eyelet Top, Free Assembly Credit: Walmart Red was one of the trendiest colors at the end of 2023 and this continues in 2024! We love a bold top to liven up your look and these flutter sleeves are just too cute. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 13 Cute harvest Women's Scoop Short Shirt 13 Cute harvest Women's Scoop Short Shirt Credit: Walmart Update your basic white shirt this season with a trendy cropped fit with utility details. It would look great over your favorite jeans, dress pants, or even shorts when the weather warms up. 14 Best jacket Scoop Women's Oversized Satin Bomber Jacket 14 Best jacket Scoop Women's Oversized Satin Bomber Jacket Credit: Walmart If the weather is still a little chilly, you can be even cooler in this oversized bomber jacket. Pastels are also suitable for spring. It comes in this pretty pink and a fun mint green, as well as black if you want to wear it in the fall. 15 The most avant-garde Free Assembly Women's Utility Jumpsuit 15 The most avant-garde Free Assembly Women's Utility Jumpsuit Credit: Walmart If you really want to be at the forefront of fashion, get in on the jumpsuit trend. A denim option with utility details is super cool and always easy to pull off, no matter what you usually wear. AnnMarie Mattila is a business editor for The Pioneer Woman, covering products ranging from home, fashion, beauty and more. 