A lesson in 1930s fashion history: goddess dresses, surrealism, and other trends from the escapist era





Discover the angular shoulders of Greta Garbo's costumes in 1931 Harris' wife or the vampy dresses of Marlene Dietrich in the 1932s Shanghai Express. And then, of course, the frothy white organdy dress with ruffled sleeves worn by Joan Crawford in 1932. Letty Lynton. Any list, even an incomplete one, of clothes born in Hollywood would be silly without mentioning the Letty Lynton dress, Hardin continues. Within two weeks of Joan Crawford's photo being published, every little girl across the country felt like they would die if they couldn't have a dress like that. Joan Crawford as she appeared in the title role of Clarence Brown's “Letty Lynton”, wearing a white organdy dress by Adrian, 1932George Hurrell/Getty Images Marlene Dietrich in the film “Shanghai Express”, directed by Josef Von Sternberg, 1932Eugene Robert Richee/Getty Images Rayon, nylon and zippers Fashion becomes technical Let's not forget that the 1930s began with a disastrous stock market crash and the Roaring Twenties came to a screeching halt in 1929. Although fashion tends to walk on the right side of the street, it was inevitable that revenues would be limited and thousands of Americans find themselves in desperate circumstances. For those able to participate in fashion, developments in clothing technology have helped democratize fashion, particularly rayon fiber (a cellulose-based fiber invented decades before but widely applied in fashion production from the 1930s), which was used to create alternative crepes to silk. Chinese people in day dresses and more. Nylon, called artificial silk or art silk, has also become a popular alternative choice for silk stockings. Vogue would feature rayon-based fashions in articles like Luxuries for the Limited Income and odes to practical fiber in Reign of Rayon. Zippers would also be incorporated into haute couture for the very first time. An advertisement from Lightning Zips and Schiaparelli advertised the use of zippers in Schiaparelli's fall/winter 1935 collection for smooth and quick closure. An advertisement for Courtaulds Limited, published in 1939Science and Society Image Library/Getty Images Surrealism in fashion Fashion wasn't always what it seemed After the taste for neoclassicism in fashion, there was surrealism. Salvador Dal has become a regular contributor, blessing Vogue with otherworldly covers and several fashion illustrations in its iconic, not-what-it-seems storytelling. His greatest designer collaborator was Elsa Schiaparelli, whose trompe-l'il dress pattern Tears was designed by none other than Dali himself in 1938. Next came others like Christian Brard and Jean Cocteau ( see his hat-shoe for Schiaparelli). These cheeky fashions attracted mainstream media attention when, in 1937, Wallis Simpson was photographed by Cecil Beaton wearing a white Schiaparelli dress adorned with a large lobster hand-painted by Dal. The pattern for Elsa Schiaparelli's Trompe-l'il Tears dress was designed by Salvador Dali, 1938.Photo: Victoria & Albert Museum Elsa Schiaparelli's Lobster dress was hand painted by Salvador Dali, 1937Photo: Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Vogues First cover photographed 1930s Fashion Through a Lens Although fashion illustration did not fall out of favor, the 1930s embraced and pushed the boundaries of fashion photography. Black-and-white photography has filled the pages of Vogue since Mr. Cond Nast hired Baron Adolph de Meyer as his in-house photographer in 1913 to take portraits of models and aristocrats, and the medium has continued to grow in popularity . The photography perfectly captures and highlights the sparkle and drape of 1930s fashion that an illustration could not convey.

