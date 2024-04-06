2024 Men's Final Four Preview: UConn/Alabama, NC State/Purdue set to meet in Arizona

After an already eventful NCAA Tournament, the biggest stage is yet to come, as the Final Four is just days away. The four programs UConn, Alabama, NC State and Purdue all enter the weekend with different storylines, but with a similar goal: to cut down the nets as national champions.

UConn is the favorite, having handily defeated its four East Region opponents, including beating Illinois by 25 in the Elite Eight. The defending champion Huskies are looking great and some think no team could stop them.

Alabama will certainly give it a shot, and take a chance with a very powerful offense. The Tide pulled off a major upset against UNC in the Sweet Sixteen, showing that they are not a team to neglect and could be UConn's toughest test yet.

Purdue emerges as another heavy favorite, as the Boilers have dominated all season and have four solid wins so far in the tournament. Zach Edey has been about as good as he has been all season, leading most fans to believe that they are a team destined to win it all.

NC State will face the Boilermakers and may be the fan favorite in this year's Final Four. DJ Burns and company have taken the country by storm during their improbable run, but it's a run the Wolfpack hopes continues through Monday's final game.

All of these teams have proven they belong with great runs so far in the tournament, which should make for an exciting Final Four at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. With UConn and Purdue dominating all season while Alabama and NC State are surprise teams, there are so many storylines to follow so, without further ado, let's break down Saturday's matchups.

Saturday, April 6: No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State; 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS

Saturday's first matchup features the Boilermakers and the Wolfpack in a matchup that some may consider David and Goliath.

Purdue comes in as Midwest Regional champion, beating No. 16 Grambling, No. 8 Utah State, No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 2 Tennessee along the way. Zach Edey has been sensational in each of these games, scoring at least 23 points and 14 rebounds in each game.

While this is primarily the Edey show, other actors have also stepped up along the way. Braden Smith is one of those guys, getting at least six assists in every tournament game, while Lance Jones has been there for the Boilers whenever they need a big 3-point jumper. With fellow starters Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, along with bench players Mason Gillis, Camden Heide and Ethan Morton, Purdue is hitting its stride at the right time and looks like a team that could be the best team in the country come Monday. .

On the other hand, NC State may not have been the heavyweight that Purdue has been all season long or may not have the expectations of getting into the Final Four, but the Wolfpack played everything as well as the Boilermakers. NCSU faced No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 14 Oakland, No. 2 Marquette and No. 4 Duke en route to Arizona and looked great at every turn.

DJ Burns is the obvious star, scoring 29 points in the Elite Eight game against Duke, but DJ Horne was just as great. The senior guard has scored in double figures in every game of the tournament so far, including a 20-point performance in the Elite Eight. This surprise run is no joke and NC State would even tell you it's not Cinderella at all. Nonetheless, both DJs along with other key players Casey Morsell, Mohamed Diarra, Michael O Connell, Jayden Taylor and Ben Midlebrooks are in the Final Four and ready to shock the world.

The obvious matchup to watch is Burns vs. Edey, as those two have arguably been the most talked about players throughout the tournament, but it goes deeper into the Xs and Os. Edey loves grabbing offensive rebounds, while Burns' rebounding isn't one of his strong points, which should make for a very interesting battle on the glass.

It will also be intriguing to see how the Boilers attack Burns when he is on offense. Burns is known for his elite footwork in the post, including pump fakes and an elite dropstep. Edey is obviously awfully tall, but when Burns brings Edey down to guard him, it could cause problems for the 7-foot-4 big.

As far as guard play goes, the Smith vs. Horne matchup will be key. Both of these guys have a major impact on their teams, so if one stops the other, it will definitely change the outcome of the match. Look for Smith to try to stop Horne's 3-point shot and Horne to stop entry passes to Edey, as both of those are key facets of their games.

This one is undoubtedly a very intriguing game, not only because of the one seed versus 11 scenario, but also because of the basketball itself. This game is loaded with talent on both sides, so we might have a Final Four classic in the works here.

Saturday, April 6: No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama; 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS

The second matchup pits East Region champions, No. 1 overall seed UConn, against West Region champions, seeded four, Alabama. This one may not have the exact same plot as the first game, but the contrasting styles and electric attacks from both sides will surely make this one that fans won't want to miss.

UConn is the favorite, and rightly so, as the Huskies dominated their way to the Final Four. UConn beat No. 16 Stetson, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 3 Illinois, all in resounding fashion.

Alabama's Nick Pringle (23) celebrates after the Crimson Tide topped Clemson, 89-82, in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament at Crypto.com Arena, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/TNS)

Several different players stepped up throughout the tournament, as UConn has a balanced attack where anyone can heat up and impact a game at any time. All of this was on display in the first four rounds, as a new player stepped up in several different games.

In the second round, Tristen Newton took the lead with 20 points, while in the Sweet Sixteen, Cam Spencer led the team with 18 points. Donovan Clingan was the main man in the first round, as well as the Elite Eight, including scoring 22 points in dominant fashion against Illinois. Besides Newton, Spencer and Clingan, other major players include Alex Karaban, Stephon Castle, Hassan Diarra and Sampson Johnson. All of these guys made their team look nearly perfect this weekend, and they hope that continues as the Huskies seek their second straight title and sixth overall.

The team tasked with stopping UConn is Alabama, a fast-paced offense and a team that can score at will, especially from 3. The Tide beat No. 13 Charleston, No. 12 Grand Canyon, No. #1 North Carolina and #6. Clemson is headed to Arizona and is the West Regional Champion.

Similarly to UConn, several different players can step up for Alabama, although Mark Sears has taken the lead in most tournament games. In the first round, the second round and the Elite Eight, Sears had more than 20 points and even had 30 points in the first round.

In this game, the Tide scored 109 points as a team, the most in the 2024 tournament. This is classic Alabama basketball, as offense is the name of the game and 3-point shooting are his specialty. Another key player is Grant Nelson, a transfer forward who scored 24 points against North Carolina. He and Sears are supported by Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Latrell Wrightsell and Nick Pringle, who have all stepped up at different points in the tournament. All of these guys can score at will, especially if they play at a fast pace, which Alabama will almost certainly try to do against the Huskies.

Speaking of pace, that's the main difference between the two teams and something fans will be watching. Alabama plays with the seventh-fastest pace in the country, while UConn plays with the 293rd-fastest pace. This is an obvious and significant difference between the teams, which should make for an interesting battle to decide whose pace controls the game.

Another thing fans should pay attention to is the guard battle, in Newton vs. Sears. Both of these stars are very talented, which will obviously make for an interesting matchup, but perhaps the most interesting facet of the matchup is the 3-point battle. Newton will try to limit Sears beyond the arc, but Alabama seemed to find a way to open Sears up throughout the tournament, regardless of the defense.

Finally, Clingan's battle against whoever Alabama decides to throw at him will certainly be important. He dominated against Illinois, so many expect him to do the same here. Nonetheless, this one, with its contrasting attacking styles, will be one to watch and should be a very strong national semi-final.

