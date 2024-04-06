I Dressed Like Travis Kelce and Recreated His NFL Style

A headline posted on the official Kansas City Chiefs website says it best: Travis Kelce is a stylish man. At 250 pounds and weighing 65 pounds, the 34-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion has a striking figure. Yes, Kelce is conventionally attractive, with a silly sense of humor, good taste in musicand one muscular physique. But it was her super-confident way of styling her hair that caught my attention.

Before 2023, I would have never paid attention to Kelce's fashion choices. To begin with, I don't watch football. And while I've long admired the masculine, tailored look that athletes like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have embraced, my personal style is much more fluid, heavily influenced by queer culture, pop music, and designers Stefano Pilati and Tom Ford. If someone asked me to describe my wardrobe, I would say it looks 70's Sleaze, but make it a business, not Bro gets a Mr. Porter account.

And then Kelce was bitten by the Taylor Swift bug, propelling him to unprecedented levels of fame. Whether on a date in New York with his famous girlfriend or at Allegiant Stadium for the Big Game, Kelce has rarely missed the fashion mark lately, alternating between a uniform of coveted sneakers, tailored suits, ruffled pants and silky button-ups. , garish prints and relentless promotional items. Its aesthetic is playful, campy, oversized and comfortable. He doesn't take himself too seriously.

Although Kelce has worked with stylists such as Sasha Elina, Anastasia Walker and Danielle Salzedo in the past, he said he is the mastermind behind the majority of his outfits, mixing an impressive sneaker collection with ready-made pieces. to-wear from design houses like Jil Sander, Marni, Amiri, Vetements and Christian Dior. I don't have a stylist, Kelce told Complex in 2021, commenting on the difference between the off-duty style of the NFL and NBA. I think the football world is starting to become [sic] this avant-garde mentality.

After Kelce absolutely eaten in a custom Amiri set at the Super Bowl, I realized Kelce's style is legitimately cool, so why not recreate a few of his viral looks? Could the man who loves without irony Pump the jam by Technotronic teach me, an editor at InStyle, something about men's fashion? Below, seven Travis Kelce-inspired looks worn by yours truly, brought to life by In the style Fashion director Kevin Huynh, who took the lead in the market, and the one (and only!) person I could get out of bed to do my hair, my partner, John Monaco.

Romantic evening in khaki

SHIRT AND PANTS: UNIQLO. SHOES: REPRESENT. STYLIST: JOHN MONACO.

Corduroy? It's a word I haven't heard since elementary school. But for dinner with Taylor Swift at New York's Waverly Inn in October 2023, Kelce wore an as-yet-unidentified matching corduroy two-piece set with sneakers and a black tee. Although I care more about Swift Reputation-coded Jean Paul Gaultier fishnet top and black leather mini skirt, Kelce's monochrome moment is simply comfortable and appropriate for most occasions, short of a fancy dinner or corporate meeting important.

I chose a matching khaki UNIQLO set with rose gold sunglasses from Amazon and Represent sneakers. I'm often afraid to go for a looser, more comfortable fit, so the experience of trying someone else's style on for size and enjoying it has been rewarding. Kelce's aesthetic is primarily oversized and casual, and so wearing this outfit introduced me to a new world of boxy possibilities that I hadn't considered before. THANKS, @KillaTrav.

This Versace-like dream shirt

SHIRT: J. LOGAN MAISON. PANTS: RANDOM IDENTITIES. SHOES: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN. RING: JEM NEW YORK. STYLIST: JOHN MONACO.

If Donatella Versace asked for my soul in exchange for the archives of her eponymous brand, I would be happy to oblige. I love ostentatious prints spread across luxuriously silky fabrics (I'm from Miami!), so this September 2023 The Kelce look is an absolute favorite. Arriving in Jacksonville for a Chiefs game against the Jaguars, he wore a Home J.Logan shirt composed of designer scarves, Amiri pants, Alessandro Vasini boots and her signature Bottega Veneta bag.

I wore a similar J.Logan Home shirt with Airpods Max headphones, Amazon sunglasses, and some pants and boots from my closet. (Finding pastel pink pants isn't so easy!) On my skin, the silk shirt felt like a welcome breeze on a sweltering summer day; I am a J.Logan Home convert.

The checkered jacket at $2,195

SUNGLASSES: GUCCI. JACKET: THE OLD STATESMAN. JEANS: ICE. BAG: LOUIS VUITTON. SHOES: REPRESENT. STYLIST: JOHN MONACO.

In December 2023, Kelce caused a sensation now sold out $2,195 The Elder Statesman plaid jacket, fueling speculation that the fashion choice was an intentional nod to Swift eternalThe album cover (in which she wears a similar plaid pattern with a braided hairstyle). Then, in March 2024, Ryan Reynolds wore the exact same jacketspewing internet jokes about their blossoming bromance and Kelce's growing interest in Swift's music.

Even if the plaid is certainly very not my thing, I have to say, draping this deliciously soft corduroy jacket over my shoulders was like hugging a giant teddy bear. (Maybe it's time to invest in matching pantsand wear corduroy more often.) The finishing touch was a Louis Vuitton carry-on, meant to emulate Kelce's love of luxury gym bags.

The Amiri!

JACKET AND PANTS: REPRESENTS: T-SHIRT: ZANONE. CABIN TROLLEY: SLOWEAR. SHOES: CAMPER. STYLIST: JOHN MONACO.

This is by far Kelce's best look yet, in my opinion. For the 2024 Super Bowl, he arrived in a custom, fully glittered Amiri ensemble, figuratively splashed with the word “winner.” The costume was bold and obnoxious, a statement piece to say the least. I recreated the outfit as best I could with a two piece set from Represent, Camper boots, a Zanone t-shirt and a Dark green cabin suitcase from Slowear. Similarly to the khaki look above, I also sized up these pants, choosing a more boxer cut that didn't require any movement at the waist.

The Dior

COMPLETE LOOK: CHRISTIAN DIOR. STYLIST: JOHN MONACO.

It’s Dior, darling! In March 2023, Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live and delivered his opening monologue in an Christian Dior suit. These exact Dior pieces were not available to me, however, the legendary fashion house was kind enough to lend me the third look from their Spring/Summer 24 menswear collection, designed by Kim Jones. Inspired by the work of Dior designers before him, Jones' vibrant creation pushed me in a new sartorial direction (tweeds, florals, and lively pastels). My favorite part? Once again, loose, oversized pants as comfortable as pajamas. I adore!

Karma is that guy on the bosses

SUNGLASSES: CÉLINE. NECKLACE: VERSACE. TANK: HANES. SUIT JACKET: VERSACE VINTAGE. PANTS: RANDOM IDENTITIES. HAT: BRAND '47. SHOES: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN. STYLIST: JOHN MONACO.

My goal was not only to recreate Kelce's aesthetic, but also to see if I could learn anything from his wardrobe. Even though I asked many '47 Brand samples of official Kansas City clothing (sweatpants, numerous caps, and a fleece hoodie), they didn't speak to me; most were graphic and overly colorful, antithetical to my personal style.

Instead, I opted for my partner's suggestion: an all-black look, loosely inspired by the tailored suits Kelce often wears for public events and more elegant occasions. For me, this look consisted of a vintage Versace suit, my own wardrobe essentials, and a Chiefs hat that Kelce personified: sporty, rock'n'roll, and sharp. Obviously, I was channeling Jay-Z and TI's “Swagga Like Us” while these photos were being taken.

Follow Kelce

SUNGLASSES: GUCCI. SWEATER AND TROUSERS: ZANKOV. SHOES: REPRESENT. RINGS: FOSSIL AND JEM NEW YORK. BRACELET. ALEXIS BITTAR. STYLIST: JOHN MONACO.

Sean Arena



Kelce has never worn a Zankov sheer sweater with a matching set of Big Bird-approved yellow cashmere pants, but has he? After studying the athlete's style and adventurous approach to fashion, I chose to wrap my Kelce-inspired shoot with a little dose of Jonathan: a friendly smile here, an Alexis cuff Bittar there and the roomiest pants I could find. Look, nobody does Travis Kelce like Travis Kelce. So if there's one lesson we can all learn from her sense of style, it's pretty simple: you do it.