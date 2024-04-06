Florence comes alive in autumn, according to Marina Cacciapuoti, founder of Italy Segreta

It's rowdy, it's rustic, it's warm, it's cozy, it's real. It presents one of my favorite aspects of Italy: a small space that brings together people from all walks of life, from the old man who has never left Florence to the construction worker, the entrepreneur and the aristocrat, all seated at a common table for the pleasure of enjoying. a good meal. The menu changes seasonally, but Bettola is best known for penne alla Bettola. I love the beef stew with fried artichokes and red wine, as well as the roasted pork loin. Followed, of course, by torta di mele (apple cake).

What's the best thing to eat when you really need to warm up?

There's nothing better than a bowl of ribollita to warm you up on cold winter evenings. It's even better if it's at Trattoria Ruggero, an old-fashioned, all-wood restaurant located just beyond the city walls, past Porta Romana.

What areas of the city should we know about?

Neighborhoods like Sant'Ambrogio are where you breathe real Florentine life: locals meet for sandwiches, coffee or just to relax between the daily fresh produce markets. Cibréo Caff And Tripperia Pollini Sant Ambrogio are located here, as well as the Piazza di Sant Ambrogio. At night, the street (Borgo La Croce) fills with young people having a drink in front of bars like Articolo and Enoteca Sosta dei Papi.

Or head to the Porta Romana neighborhood. There are small independent stores like Bronzet (artisanal lamps) and Vignoli (the best butchers), institutions like Bar Dell'Angolo where young Florentines meet at night and people of all ages gather during the day.

Paint a picture of your perfect November day in Florence.

I will have an early breakfast at Liberty Cafe or to Gualtieri Pastry, famous for its naturally gluten-free iris cake made with almond flour. On my way back from Gualtieri, I will stop at the Mercato di Santo Spirito to buy products and at the oven oven for sourdough bread. Then I'll play a game of tennis Florence Tennis Club I love Circolo in every season.

Lunch must be done in the countryside, either at Restaurant Tullio in Montebeni (order the ravioli alla mugellana, stuffed with potatoes, or the florentine bistecca fried steak). Or I will eat at Da Delfina in Artimino. For something more casual, I'll go to Maïano Farm for farm-to-table fare and a walk through the grounds, it's especially good if you're with kids. From Tullio, I like to walk back down to the city center via the San Domenico district. There are a few shortcuts to avoid the main roads but you will need to join me on this walk to know the way.

For the aperitif, I will have a glass of wine, generally natural, at Spontaneous wine merchant Or Wine merchant Bellini. Dinner is at Restaurant Cammillo an institution that remains solid despite its reputation. The owners Chiara and Massimo are there every day. A must-order is the pollo al curry, ceciata (thin chickpea tart), frittata di carciofi (artichoke frittata) and torta di pere (pear cake).

I like to end the day with a movie Odeon Joints, a recently renovated cinema that dates back to 1922 and shows films in their original language. It also serves as a bookstore.

Is there a can’t-miss activity in November that you’re looking forward to?

I love cycling in the countryside on a mission, in other words, lunch. Also, sitting in front of a log fire with a glass of wine. Or take long walks through Florence, from Porta Romana to the Viale, in time to watch the sunset at San Miniato al Monte, then walk down the steep street to San Niccolo for a glass of wine and cheese at the Local cheese shop all, fortunately, without crowds or stifling heat.