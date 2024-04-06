Fashion
Florence comes alive in autumn, according to Marina Cacciapuoti, founder of Italy Segreta
It's rowdy, it's rustic, it's warm, it's cozy, it's real. It presents one of my favorite aspects of Italy: a small space that brings together people from all walks of life, from the old man who has never left Florence to the construction worker, the entrepreneur and the aristocrat, all seated at a common table for the pleasure of enjoying. a good meal. The menu changes seasonally, but Bettola is best known for penne alla Bettola. I love the beef stew with fried artichokes and red wine, as well as the roasted pork loin. Followed, of course, by torta di mele (apple cake).
What's the best thing to eat when you really need to warm up?
There's nothing better than a bowl of ribollita to warm you up on cold winter evenings. It's even better if it's at Trattoria Ruggero, an old-fashioned, all-wood restaurant located just beyond the city walls, past Porta Romana.
What areas of the city should we know about?
Neighborhoods like Sant'Ambrogio are where you breathe real Florentine life: locals meet for sandwiches, coffee or just to relax between the daily fresh produce markets. Cibréo Caff And Tripperia Pollini Sant Ambrogio are located here, as well as the Piazza di Sant Ambrogio. At night, the street (Borgo La Croce) fills with young people having a drink in front of bars like Articolo and Enoteca Sosta dei Papi.
Or head to the Porta Romana neighborhood. There are small independent stores like Bronzet (artisanal lamps) and Vignoli (the best butchers), institutions like Bar Dell'Angolo where young Florentines meet at night and people of all ages gather during the day.
Paint a picture of your perfect November day in Florence.
I will have an early breakfast at Liberty Cafe or to Gualtieri Pastry, famous for its naturally gluten-free iris cake made with almond flour. On my way back from Gualtieri, I will stop at the Mercato di Santo Spirito to buy products and at the oven oven for sourdough bread. Then I'll play a game of tennis Florence Tennis Club I love Circolo in every season.
Lunch must be done in the countryside, either at Restaurant Tullio in Montebeni (order the ravioli alla mugellana, stuffed with potatoes, or the florentine bistecca fried steak). Or I will eat at Da Delfina in Artimino. For something more casual, I'll go to Maïano Farm for farm-to-table fare and a walk through the grounds, it's especially good if you're with kids. From Tullio, I like to walk back down to the city center via the San Domenico district. There are a few shortcuts to avoid the main roads but you will need to join me on this walk to know the way.
For the aperitif, I will have a glass of wine, generally natural, at Spontaneous wine merchant Or Wine merchant Bellini. Dinner is at Restaurant Cammillo an institution that remains solid despite its reputation. The owners Chiara and Massimo are there every day. A must-order is the pollo al curry, ceciata (thin chickpea tart), frittata di carciofi (artichoke frittata) and torta di pere (pear cake).
I like to end the day with a movie Odeon Joints, a recently renovated cinema that dates back to 1922 and shows films in their original language. It also serves as a bookstore.
Is there a can’t-miss activity in November that you’re looking forward to?
I love cycling in the countryside on a mission, in other words, lunch. Also, sitting in front of a log fire with a glass of wine. Or take long walks through Florence, from Porta Romana to the Viale, in time to watch the sunset at San Miniato al Monte, then walk down the steep street to San Niccolo for a glass of wine and cheese at the Local cheese shop all, fortunately, without crowds or stifling heat.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cntraveller.com/article/off-season-italy-florence-in-autumn
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vogel brings heroics in an extra-inning battle over Indiana State
- Florence comes alive in autumn, according to Marina Cacciapuoti, founder of Italy Segreta
- NHS consultants accept salary offer
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- What to do during an earthquake – videos from the Weather Channel
- India vs Australia, Match 1: Hockey live scores and updates
- History, Travel, Arts, Science, People, Places Smithsonian Magazine
- Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's 'crazy' tennis-themed divorce decree is being mercilessly Mocked on the Internet: 'This is an insane way to announce your divorce!'
- The Erdoan regime and its discontents: the collapse of the Thrasymachusian ethics and the rise of the OccupyGezi spirit
- Boris Johnson criticizes David Cameron for silence on arms sales debate
- Britain needs to raise awareness and consider Swedish-style conscription, a former MI6 chief has said.
- Project prom dresses fit perfectly