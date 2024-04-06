UC Irvine sweeps Hawaii men's volleyball team at Bren





Hawaii and UC Irvine ended their streak in dramatic fashion, a five-set match in the de facto Outrigger Volleyball Invitational that could have gone either way on March 10. However, there was one key element missing when the teams met at the Bren Events Center on Friday, as the No. 5 Anteaters eliminated the No. 4 Rainbow Warriors in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21. UH (20-5, 3-4 Big West) was swept for the second time this season, both since All-America slugger Spyros Chakas was out for the year with a knee injury. UCI (17-7, 6-1) was just too efficient, an effort led by French star Hilir Henno, who had 20 kills against just one error for a .679 night. Former UH setter Brett Sheward was efficient overall for his new team with 34 assists, five assists, four digs and one kill. The Bows had few answers in the pins as they were outscored 10-3, resulting in a .204 hitting game to UCI's .425. For the game, the Anteaters committed just eight attacking errors. “We played pretty clean,” UCI coach David Kniffin said, according to UCI Athletics. We came at night wanting to focus on each individual touch. In the words of (Associate Athletic Director) John Abdou as he spoke to our team, “Let's focus on performance and not on winning and let winning be the byproduct and put ourselves in the best position to win . It ended UH's 15-game winning streak in the series; UCI hadn't beaten UH at home since 2015, a nine-game winning streak on the road in Bows. The Bows remained third in the Big West heading into Saturday's rematch at 3 p.m. Hawaii time at the Bren. UH should win its next three matches and hope UCI loses a tiebreaker chance for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye at the Big West Championships in Honolulu in two weeks. UH was led by Alakai Todd, who had 12 kills while hitting .333. Keoni Thiim had 10 kills on 24 swings to get the start against Chaz Galloway. French freshman Louis Sakanoko managed just five kills against six errors. Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal had 30 assists and five digs for UH. The Bows didn't commit an attack error in the first set hitting .452 but the Eaters were even better at .588, with 22 kills against two errors in the frame. UH hit negatively in set 2, with 10 kills against 12 errors. Things improved in set 3, but UCI was operating near its best with 14 kills against an error in the frame. UH got within 21-19 on back-to-back aces from Thiim, but UCI responded with three kills from Henno to put the match away. Brian McInnis covers the state's sports scene for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be contacted at [email protected].

