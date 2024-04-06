Former Bachelorette Star Charity Lawson Attends New York Bridal Fashion Week





Charity Lawson gained a reputation as adorable after starring on the 20th season of The Bachelorette, which ended in August with her engagement to Dotun Olubeko, an integrative medicine specialist. Ms Lawson, 28, apparently always has a smile on her face. She knows what she likes and she can't stand drama, a trait that was on display this week amid the chaos that was New York Bridal Fashion Week, a chaos that was exacerbated this season by heavy rain and wind. The three-day event, April 2-4, was an opportunity for wedding dress designers to showcase their latest collections to journalists, buyers and, in Ms. Lawson's case, a bride-to-be who is just starting out. looking for dresses for her. Wedding 2025. She hopes to have a dress chosen by July for the wedding she is planning in California next fall, which will be followed by a traditional Nigerian celebration in Lagos, Nigeria, to honor her fiancé's heritage.

Before becoming a Bachelorette, Ms. Lawson, 28, competed on the 27th season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2023. Later that year, she appeared on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars , finishing in fourth place with her dance. partner Artem Chigvintsev. That's a lot, Ms. Lawson, a former child therapist, said of her back-to-back appearances on reality TV shows that aired last year. I got into all of this quickly. I didn't even imagine being engaged. The New York Times followed her for two days during Bridal Fashion Week as she traveled to shows, presentations and private appointments throughout the city.

April 2 3:15 p.m.: Ines Di Santo show and an unscheduled interview Ms. Lawson's first Bridal Fashion Week stop was the Ines Di Santo show at Lavan, a venue in Midtown Manhattan. She was late, sleeping a few hours after an overnight flight from Los Angeles. The terrible traffic she encountered on the way downtown from her brownstone near Prospect Park in Brooklyn, where she moved in January, didn't help.

She frantically rushed into the modern event space bathed in blue lights, which dimmed as she took her seat in the front row.

After the brand's namesake designer ended the show with a bow, some guests rushed over to greet Ms. Lawson. One of them asked her if she had already chosen her wedding dress. Others asked for photos. A publisher offered to put her on the cover of a magazine. And a tabloid reporter ambushed her, asking Ms. Lawson a barrage of questions on topics like her wedding date and whether she had any travel tips. (I don't, Ms. Lawson said.) Very random questions, she would say later. Anything to make a little headline. People are so desperate for me to divulge our wedding day which is between me, my family and my fiancé. Ms Lawson left the scene in a torrential downpour, rushing through the rain as she tried to locate her Uber ride. The moment had all the elements of a classic romantic comedy scene. As she got into the car, the driver shouted, “Hurry up!

Welcome to New York, she said jokingly.

4:30 p.m.: Let your collarbones shine at Rime Arodaky Rime Arodaky, a French bridal designer, creates wedding dresses that exude French cool. For a preview of her eponymous brands' 2025 collection, Ms. Arodaky filled her airy showroom in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood with her delicate creations. Ms. Lawson looked through the clothes and, after selecting five of her favorite pieces, went behind a curtain with Ms. Arodaky, who pinned the dresses to fit her figure. After trying on a strapless pleated dress with a detachable scarf sleeve, Ms Lawson walked to a large mirror and stepped onto a raised platform. I'm obsessed, she said. It's a moment. It's so romantic and elegant. She had difficulty tearing herself away from the mirror.

It was the first wedding dress she tried on. She is a fan of the sweetheart neckline: I have beautiful collarbones, she says. I have to show the collarbones.

April 3 2:00 p.m.: Tears at Francesca Miranda’s house The second day of Ms. Lawson's Bridal Fashion Week began with a meeting with Francesca Miranda, a designer from Barranquilla, Colombia, who arrived in New York just days before showing her collection. Ms. Lawson selected six dresses from the shelves full of items the designer had arranged in a large, rustic studio in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. As she tried them on, she zeroed in on the elements she liked best: strapless or off-the-shoulder sleeves; ivory shades instead of snow white; and certainly no silhouettes in ball gowns.

Ms Lawson said she thought some people thought of her as a Disney princess. But that's not who I am, she said. I don't want my wedding day to be a costume one. She tried on a feathered pantsuit, which she thought would work well for her bachelorette party or rehearsal dinner. His bride meets Cher, said Daniella Jassir, Ms. Miranda's daughter and marketing director of her mother's eponymous brand. Another piece, a long-sleeved illusion dress with a removable tulle and organza overskirt, was completely out of Ms. Lawson's comfort zone. When Ms. Miranda and Ms. Jassir tied the matching veil in her hair, Ms. Lawson glanced in a mirror and shed tears. After gently wiping them, she said: Mark it as a favorite.

3:30 p.m.: Matcha break and visit to Nardos Ms Lawson wore a black trench coat, high-neck printed dress and pointy vinyl boots for her second day of bridal fashion week. After being caught in the rain wearing open-toed shoes the day before, she had learned her lesson, she said.

She took an afternoon break from her schedule of meetings and presentations at a coffee shop, where she ordered an iced matcha latte and a croissant. After sitting by the store's foggy windows, she reflected on her tearful moment while trying on the Francesca Miranda dress. It struck me it was happening, Ms Lawson said. I look like a bride. I feel like a bride.

She left the cafe and jumped into a taxi. During the ride, she played a series of catchy songs from Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé's latest album, from her phone through the car's stereo. I'm not really a country girl, but Southern by upbringing, said Ms. Lawson, who grew up in Columbus, Georgia. It was the perfect combo, she added of the album. A little touch of the South, a touch of the countryside. About forty minutes later, she was greeted by wedding designer Nardos Imam at Ms. Imam's three-story salon on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The designer's new collection for his brand, Nardos, was on display on the ground floor, with a few models wandering around in some of his latest creations.

Her stuff gives more tailoring, Ms. Lawson said after a tour of the salon. Very high end. I love the drama of sewing. She took a few selfies in the mirror, looked at a few more dresses and posed for photos with a few other starry-eyed fans before heading to her latest event.

5:00 p.m.: A collection of favorites at Es Aznabor Ms. Lawson's final Bridal Fashion Week event might have been the one she was most excited about: designer Es Aznabors' presentation at its Madison Avenue flagship store. Ms. Aznabor, who is Nigerian, enjoys a cult following, particularly among brides of color. Her namesake label is also a favorite of Ms. Lawson's mother-in-law. The store had been reconfigured for a fashion show, with seating for around 60 guests. Models walked one by one onto a raised platform, with Ms. Aznabor appearing several times to untie removable trains, veils, tops and skirts. One such item was a silk mikado ball skirt attached to an off-the-shoulder top that, when detached, transformed the garment from a dress into a beaded and crystal-embellished jumpsuit. Ms. Lawson, watching with wide eyes and an open mouth, let out an audible gasp.

The 20-minute show was full of embellishments and bling. Don't ask me which ones are my favorites, Ms. Lawson said after the presentation. All. She enthusiastically spoke to Ms. Aznabor about her future husband and their shared Nigerian origin. His mother loves your work, Ms. Lawson said. You all need to come to the store, Ms. Aznabor said. When it looks like a store. Ms. Lawson replied: “I’m in New York, so I’ll be back.”

