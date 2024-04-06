Zendaya dazzles in a green and white plaid dress in France during the 'Challengers' tour





THE Challengers the press tour continues and, unsurprisingly, Zendaya's style wins in straight sets. THE Dune The star graced the Maison de l'Amérique Latine in Paris, France this morning, serving up another stunning tennis-themed look. For a dazzling ensemble, her stylist Law Cockroach taken from the Louis Vuitton archives by Marc Jacobs, specifically from the fashion house's spring/summer 2013 collection. The piece was a preppy boxy mini dress in a bright green and white plaid pattern that featured long sleeves, a button-down construction, structured shoulders and a collar. Zendaya paired the retro dress with classic white pointy-toe pumps, several gold rings and delicate diamond-embellished gold earrings, and kept her makeup natural and fresh. As for hair, the All for Us singer debuted a new hairstyle: golden blonde locks pulled back into a sophisticated bun with side bangs and a white headband to tie it all together. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis//Getty Images This is Zendaya's second court-inspired look and another showcase of Roach's masterful look. dressing method technical. Last month , she kicked off the cinema's press tour with a bang, turning heads in a custom-made glittery green dress by Loewe. The stunning piece featured a plunging V-neckline, low-cut back, ultra-thin spaghetti straps, a thigh-high slit, and, the most notable detail: a black print of a dark figure holding a tennis racket, ready to hit a ball. . I would say that, sartorially speaking, she is 30 years old. In the sports romance film, Zendaya plays Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach [who] is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must confront his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend, according to IMDb . She plays alongside The crown actor Josh O'Connor and West Side Story actor Mike Faist. Christina Perrier is a New York-based freelance writer covering culture and lifestyle topics. When she's not writing, she's probably watching dog TikToks, experimenting in the kitchen, or curling up with a book.

