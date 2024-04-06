Fashion designer finds rewarding career as chef preparing 'hearty, happy and colorful' meals

More … than 70% of Americans say a rewarding career or job is extremely important for them to live a fulfilling life – more important than family, friends or wealth. CBS News interviewed a wide range of workers WHO chose unique jobsfor a series that we call: Unique, extraordinary jobs lives.

Katya Ekimian, a private chef with a background in fashion design, has created custom knit dresses for celebrity guests at events such as the famous Met Gala. She's well aware of the importance of appearances: at a recent fashion dinner, Ekimian, in charge of the food, not the dresses, made sure both looked good and looked good. taste.

“I often work with actors, people from the world of fashion, art and design, because I think there is a natural connection. With my background, it is natural that my clients work in this sector” , she said.

Ekimian, 25, has built up an extensive list of high-profile clients through word of mouth. Katya Ekimian



She made five custom dresses for Sandra Jarvis Weiss, married to Daniel Weiss, former CEO and chairman of the Met, for the museum's annual ball, one of the most watched fashion events.

Although she considers the experience “a very special chapter” in her design career, she now spends her time thinking about food, including its flavor and physical form.

“I like to highlight products as close as possible to their natural shape and flavor. I am able to be quite playful and silly with some of my clients: decorating dishes with farm animals, dinners at theme, writing little messages in the dishes. It's always a lot of fun. when families also have children,” she said.

Ekimian said bright colors create great visual contrast on a table. Katya Ekimian



It goes without saying that her food has to taste good to keep customers coming back, but it's also important that the table looks beautiful and generous, she said. She adds personal touches to the way she prepares dishes and sets tables. “Being able to have complete creative control over an entire evening is really fun,” she said. “It has so much to do with appearances, and I really like making food really pretty and fun. I love meals that are hearty, happy, and colorful.”

It's not just aesthetically pleasing: Eating different colored foods looks beautiful and also “allows for great nutritional balance,” Ekimian said.

Russian American Ekimian, 25, was born in Washington, D.C. and lived in Cairo, Egypt, when he was a teenager. At age 17, she moved to New York to study fashion at Parsons School of Design.

Unlike many private chefs, Ekimian entered the field through an unexpected path. As a student in New York looking for extra income, she began preparing meals for wealthy families. Later, at age 19, while working a summer job on a farm Martha's Vineyardan island off the coast of Massachusetts, she took over as a private chef and has since built up a strong client list through word of mouth.

“In the right place at the right time”

“I was in the right place at the right time, but I also had the experience,” Ekimian told CBS MoneyWatch. She had worked as a private chef preparing weekly meals for a family in Harlem, New York; a position she obtained by responding to a job posting on Care.com, a site that connects families with caregivers. She had also worked at a food hall in Yosemite National Park, preparing buffet-style meals daily for more than 500 guests — her version of culinary school.

Many of his peers attended culinary school and then entered the restaurant world. There are approximately 174,400 chefs and head cooks in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2022, the median chef salary was $56,520. In contrast, there are fewer private chefs, who earn an average of $45,510 per year, according to the BLS.

Ekimian paved his way by combining his artistic sensitivity with his experience working in a food hall.

“It was the exact opposite of being a private chef,” she said, adding that it was there that she learned about food safety and acquired other skills required for the position. “I cooked pounds and pounds of bacon for a buffet. I learned a lot about food safety and handling. Because it was a big company, everything had to be by the book and FDA approved .Everything was standardized. To see food being produced on such a large scale was really enlightening.

There was a high demand for chefs on Martha's Vineyard and “normally you're stuck with anyone you can find on an island,” Ekimian said. “When I got there, people were excited that I was new there and they said, 'Let's use her.'”

Although she has not released the names of her guests for privacy reasons, it is home to several high-profile summer residents, ranging from Hollywood actors to those in the political sphere. Former President Barack Obama has owned an island home since 2020.

“It really launched my career. I would go to people's houses in overalls and cook them food. It was really a great opportunity to be in a great place with amazing produce that I got from local farms, as well than the entire clientele. My entire client list disappeared that summer,” Ekimian said.

She currently juggles seven to ten clients at a time, which she considers a full workload. Some of her clients ask her to prepare weekly meals, while others hire her to cook for dinner parties.

In New York, it's not uncommon for a client to contact her and ask her to cook for a party the day before the event.

“Sometimes we ask ourselves, 'Are you free tomorrow night?'” she said.

“You can’t be a business.”

Ekimian occupies a unique place in the lives of its clients. She cooks for a range of clients with unusual dietary needs, including professional athletes on strict diets, actors trying to lose weight for film roles, and people experimenting a new crop of appetite suppressant drugslike Ozempic.

She once became concerned when a longtime customer didn't eat his meal: “I thought there must be something wrong. But they said, 'No, it's so delicious, we're just full.' And that's when I realized they were all on Ozempic,” she told CBS MoneyWatch.

But people who only takes a few bites of food and stands speechless as the rest make up only a small part of his clientele – many more open their lives and homes to him. It can be a difficult balance, she said.

“You can’t be a corporation, especially at long-term gigs, but it’s about balance,” Ekimian said. “You have to be warm and friendly because you’re in someone’s home, but you also have to always maintain a certain level of professionalism.”

She may spend all day at someone's house, often alone, but she is neither a friend nor a family member. She tries to maintain an attitude that she describes as “friendly professionalism.”

Ekimian travels with a “granny cart” strapped to the front of his Citibike. Katya Ekimian



She almost always works solo; it rarely pays to hire help. Which means she spends most of her days alone. This includes time spent shopping for groceries and ingredients, preparing meals, labeling Tupperware containers, and organizing customer refrigerators. She sources most of her produce from farmers' markets or directly from farms.

“It's lonely, and it's the same for everyone. You're so tired at the end of the day that all you want to do is lie down and go to bed, and you realize that you’ve been alone for 3 p.m.,” she said.

There are, however, advantages to its unique arrangement that make it a satisfying career. She often travels with families for whom she cooks, and her jobs take her to Europe and the Caribbean.

“It's an amazing perk of the job and such a special opportunity when you have a strong connection with a family. It always makes work so much more fun. And when you're done with your work, you can go for a walk and do yours explore,” she said.

Ekimian has worked in Europe, the Caribbean, New York and Martha's Vineyard. Katya Ekimian



Full creative control

In her first job preparing meals for a family in Harlem, she made $15 an hour. It has now set hourly, daily and monthly rates, depending on the duration of work. According to Indeed.com, private chefs based in New York make an average of $38 an hour, and up to about $60 on the high end.

She said she made more money than she thought in a fashion or design job, but continued to freelance as a knitwear designer.

She also finds ways to get creative with cooking, both with ingredients, flavors and aesthetics – a result that's especially visible when speaking at fashion events. “There are some fun crossovers,” she said. “That’s when I can be really creative with what I create,” Ekimian said.

Her fantasy is for her guests to wear her knitted creations while eating.

“It would be like a dream to be able to create my own little world. Design and then produce every aspect of what happens on the body and inside it,” she said. “For me, cooking and creating clothes is also a form of love, so it would be the ultimate expression of myself.”

