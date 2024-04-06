Melania Trump Steals the Show in a Ruffled Black Dress for Donald Trump's Lawyer's Birthday Party at Mar-A-Lago





Last weekend, Melania Trump and her husband, former President Donald Trump, celebrated Alina Habba's 40th birthday in style. The former First Lady wowed the crowd in a sleek black evening gown for a fun-filled evening! Habba is not just a close friend; she's also Donald Trump's lawyer, which means they've been spending a lot of time together lately, especially after his court appearances. But all that was put aside for a night of pure joy and laughter at the birthday party. Melania looked absolutely stunning in a chic black dress, featuring a high neck and elegant ruffle details. Her luscious golden locks were styled in loose curls with a trendy side part, and she wore her signature smoky eye makeup and nude lips. It was an unforgettable evening, that's for sure! The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 Instagram.com/siggy.flicker Melania Trump Attends Donald Trump's Lawyer's Birthday Party Mr Trump was grinning from ear to ear at the party, sporting his classic navy suit paired with a striped blue tie. The festive gathering took place at Mar-a-Lago, attended by other family members, including Donald Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Eric and Lara Trump. Notably absent Ivanka Trump has been keeping a low profile lately, especially when it comes to public appearances with her father, as she continues to distance herself from politics. Instagram.com/siggy.flicker Melania Trump to attend GOP fundraising event for Log Cabin Republicans The mother-of-one, who was seen celebrating Easter with Barron Trump last weekend, has also kept a low profile, particularly when it comes to her husband's presidential campaign. However, Melania is now taking a big step forward by attending her first major political rally of 2024. Scheduled for April 20 at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Fla., club will host a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans, an invitation obtained by POLITICO reveals. The upcoming fundraising event marks the kickoff of the organization's Road to Victory program, aimed at engaging with voters in swing states, a key voter group in every election. As Trump's campaign gains momentum once again, we can expect to see more of Melania in the months to come.

