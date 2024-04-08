Raven Johnson and South Carolina Cap Revenge Tour in perfect mode with the women's title

When the game was set for Friday, basketball fans (and TV executives) around the world were drooling to see the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. This game was designed to become an instant classic, regardless of the outcome.

But no one was more excited about this than Raven Johnson.

All I have to say is: The revenge tour is over, the sophomore point guard said after the Gamecocks beat the 8775 Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's national title game.

After South Carolina's Final Four loss to Iowa last year, Johnson couldn't stop watching and rewatching the game. It didn't matter that Johnson, then a redshirt freshman, had a respectable 13 points and shot 50 percent from three. Caitlin Clark had waved him to the top of the circle, meaning Johnson wasn't an outside threat. A clip of the play went viral online and Johnson was embarrassed. And then she became obsessed. She watched the game over and over again. She even began to wonder if she should continue playing basketball.

But she didn't give up. Instead, Johnson declared the 202324 season her revenge tour, an apology, she said, to herself, to her teammates and especially to her coach. She and the Gamecocks would prove they couldn't be pushed aside. Not this season, even with a completely new starting lineup. And not Sunday in Cleveland, even after being down by as many as 11 points in the first half.

No, South Carolina got its revenge on the biggest stage possible, beating Clark and avoiding the fairytale finale that could have happened. send Clark out with a national title before becoming the presumptive No. 1 pick in next week's 2024 WNBA Draft.

It was the Gamecocks who wrote a storybook ending: an undefeated season fueled by redemption and capped with a championship. After returning the entire starting lineup from last year's Final Four team, graduating from the legendary Freshies crew led by Aliyah Boston, many expected this to be a season of transition for Dawn Staley. Instead, she put together one of the best women's basketball teams we've ever seen and the 10th in the history of the game to finish undefeated.



Johnson steals the ball from Clark during Sunday's women's national championship game. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The weight of how last season ended hit Staley as the clock hit zero and the coach was able to lets out the emotions she's carried throughout the season until she won her third national title for the Gamecocks.

I mean, it's heavy, it's heavy, Staley said after the victory. You carry the burden of each of your players, of all the coaches and staff members who have invested so much in our team. And it's a big task to be undefeated, to finish the job.

Staleys players said Sunday's win was the first time they had seen their coach cry or become this emotional. In fact, throughout the season, players talked about how much looser it was than in previous years. When the Gamecocks had a one-point lead before halftime against the NC State Wolfpack in the Final Four, there were no shouts and screams in the locker room. It was clear to Staley what adjustments needed to be made: finding the open person and having a plan before getting the ball.

But staying calm and simple hasn't always been the way Staley has approached these moments in his coaching career.

No, I wasn't always like that, dammit. I had to abandon my religion several times at halftime, Staley said Saturday. But you approach each team based on how they receive information. You deliver it the way they receive it, because ultimately you just want them to get the message. Sometimes as coaches we spoil the message by saying how angry we can get, how competitive we can be in those moments.

Starting from scratch last summer, Staley had to find a way to motivate a team of freshmen, transfers and players who never started last season. It certainly wasn't an easy task, but she found the perfect way to bring them closer together.

I wouldn't say they were miserable, and misery loves company, but it was more than the majority were fit for, Staley said.

The team has not touched a ball this summer. Instead, Staley gave his players grueling workouts and Final Four Fridays, which consisted of waking up at 5 a.m. and heading to Colonial Life Arena, where they carried a rope through every seat , running up and down stairs while also holding kettlebells. and medicine balls and making sure to never let the rope touch the ground.

Staley assembled a team designed to find instant chemistry outside of daycare, as she lovingly called them. And with a team strengthened by this summer of conditioning, they have learned to withstand pressure on the field. This deadly combo was in full force on Sunday.

Iowa came out fast and strong. Clark hit the pace early, scoring 18 points in the first quarter, including 11 in the span of just 67 seconds. There wasn't much to stop the Hawkeyes star in the first quarter, but South Carolina is built to withstand early pressure. The Gamecocks started the second quarter with a 70 run and erased what Clark had built in the first. Fittingly, Johnson closed out the first half when she got an easy steal from Clark and scored on the fast break, extending South Carolina's lead to 4,946 before heading into the locker room. South Carolina held Clark to just three points in the second quarter. And who was responsible for guarding it? Johnson, of course.



Johnson and Cardoso embrace after winning the national championship. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For Raven, I think it was psychologically helpful to be able to take on Iowa and Caitlin, to just break free, Staley said of the match. As a player, you want to release certain things that have held you captive. And I think the loss in the Final Four last year held her captive.

Then for her to lock in and play Caitlin the way we needed her to play her, we knew [Clark] was going to score his points. We wanted her to get her points inefficiently.

The second half went the same way for South Carolina, with the score up 60 and forcing Iowa coach Lisa Bluder to call a timeout just two minutes into of the third quarter. The Gamecocks never relinquished their lead, locking in defensively and in the paint. Sophomore Chloe Kitts pulled down 10 rebounds and scored 11 points. Senior Kamilla Cardoso, who was named the tournament's MVP, finished her Gamecock career with a career-high 17 rebounds, due to a knee injury she suffered Friday against the Wolfpack.

While the Gamecocks' signature team defense took care of Clark & ​​Co., their other season-defining feature, their depth, finished the job. South Carolina's bench outscored the Hawkeyes, 370. Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley, who quickly became a household name thanks to her notable debut against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish early in the season, contributed nine points and four assists. But it was her fellow freshman, Tessa Johnson, who finished as the team's top scorer, with 19 points coming off the bench.

Tessa was expected to have a breakout game, senior guard Te-Hina Paopao said of Johnson, who was averaging 6.2 points per game before Sunday. What better way to do it than on the national stage?

Since the start of the NCAA Tournament, Staley has noticed his players have been even more locked in than they had been during the regular season. They were focused and taking notes, taking things more seriously.

It wasn't daycare this morning, Staley said Saturday after his team's shootaround. I don't know if it's just because they just woke up, but they're locked up.

And there is at least one player who has been locked since last tournament. But with the revenge tour over, what's next for Raven Johnson?

You know, I haven't thought about it yet, Johnson said. I will cherish this moment right now.