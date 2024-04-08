Swap-A-Palooza pays homage to renewable fashion | News, Sports, Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN — In the middle of the rustic Penguin City Brewery warehouse in Youngstown, the first Swap-A-Palooza took place Saturday, celebrating sustainable fashion and community spirit while embracing the philosophy of rewear, reuse and circularity.

Allison Green, a member of The Neighborhood, the organization behind the event, highlighted the unique blend of fashion and environmental awareness that defines Swap-A-Palooza.

She explained that in addition to vintage vendors, the event also featured a clothing swap scheme, allowing for book and clothing donations for all ages, sizes and genders.

Green said: “If you bring jeans, you can trade them for a book or trade them for a jacket. Thus, all the elements exchanged are done one by one. And we just ask people to bring items that you would let borrow from a friend.

As attendees mingled with the curated selection of upcycled sellers, Green hoped their message resonated with that lively atmosphere visitors have – that human hands are behind every fabric they purchase.

“Our clothes are not made by a machine, they are made by garment workers, so when you buy a $5 T-shirt, the person who made that item of clothing is not making a living wage,” » said Green. “So the next time they buy something new, I want them to think about where that product came from and, when they throw away an item of clothing, to be aware of where it goes. “

Green said discarded clothing often ends up in a landfill or shipped overseas, noting that 184 billion pounds of clothing is thrown away each year worldwide.

Any remaining items from the event will find new life through a donation to the Warren Family Mission, ensuring the spirit of giving continues beyond the confines of the event, Green said.

But Swap-A-Palooza wasn't just about shopping and swapping. It was an educational experience inviting participants to delve deeper into the world of sustainable fashion. Interactive tables provided insight into mending techniques, natural dyeing processes and other innovative practices, empowering individuals to become stewards of their own wardrobe. Through workshops and demonstrations, participants learned not only how to extend the life of their garments, but also how to cultivate a deeper appreciation of the craftsmanship behind each piece.

Canal Fulton's Brittany Dobish's workstation would give you a window into her dedication to history and heritage.

She was on hand and allowed attendees to sit down with her to learn crochet, which she has been doing for 10 years. Her table displayed items she had made, including pansy bags, items she made for loved ones, and more sentimental pieces that had been passed down to her.

Katie Warren of Onion Studio takes a unique approach to growing items like scarves: making them with herbal dyes and onion skins she collects from friends or grocery stores.

Warren explained his process, “I try to get a pretty big pot full of onion skins and then I fill it halfway with water and then I put it on the stove and let it simmer for about an hour or two and slowly the color seeps in.” she says.

Once the water is saturated with color, she says she takes the pre-treated fabric, then wets it to even out the fabric before dipping it in a dye bath which eventually changes color.

Warren noted that part of what attracted her to the event was the lack of fees for vendors, a rare practice, as she said similar events normally charge more than $300 to set up shop .

Kate Duncko of Kate's Closet, a Canfield native and student at Youngstown State University, opened a store selling vintage jeans and fabrics that she then embroiders with hearts, sayings or whatever customers ask for.

While everyone was stuck indoors during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Duncko said she turned clothing embroidery into a new hobby that became a small business.

“I've always been into fashion and had just gotten into thrifting when I got to university in 2019 and I love repurposing jeans into something fun. I don't want simple jeans, I want to spice up my outfit. she says.

You can find her on Instagram under the username: katescloset0.

