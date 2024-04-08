The Operation Prom shopping day planned for next Saturday | News, Sports, Jobs





After a little more than a month of collecting items, Operation Prom is set to host its shopping day for Warren students next Saturday. ERA Team VP Realtor Katie Spiegel is spearheading the event alongside the company and has been collecting donations of all types of prom-related items throughout the month of March. Donations were dropped off at the Warren YMCA. Now, the overall Operation Prom initiative is scheduled to culminate with a free community prom dress shopping event on April 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Warren Student Union Building, 330 Hickory Street. Since the start of the campaign, Spiegel said the collection has gone very well. “The collection went better than I really expected” » said Spiegel. “I was able to collect over 130 dresses.” In total, donated items include long prom dresses, short evening dresses, formal jewelry, handbags and shoes. All items will be available free of charge during the shopping day for anyone needing formal wear for prom. It is open to anyone attending a school in the Warren County area, particularly Warren, Sheffield, Eisenhower and Youngsville high schools. When people come to the shopping day, Spiegel said they will expect rows of dresses to be offered in sizes from zero to 16. There will be platters of jewelry and shoes to try on. Plus, the event aims to take some of the stress out of shopping for prom. “Buying a prom dress can be stressful” » said Spiegel. “This event is intended to help alleviate some of that stress.” Students will be able to come and shop for a dress in a relaxed atmosphere and hopefully leave the day with a dress that will make them feel beautiful. Spiegel hopes students from all Warren County schools will come shopping on Shopping Day and that the day will empower someone who has been hesitant to go to prom because of the stress of searching of a dress to be able to go there. As for next year, Spiegel said she knows she wants to do Operation Prom again, but isn't sure what that might look like yet. Spiegel thanked everyone who donated items to Operation Prom and everyone who helped support it. “Some people even contacted me to inform me that they had actually purchased new dresses just to donate” » said Spiegel. “The support I have received from this community has been absolutely incredible. I would also like to thank Jennifer Pojar and her YMCA staff for allowing dresses to be donated to this location. And another thank you to Pam from the Warren Student Union Building for allowing us to host this event there. Without the donations and help, I would not have been able to organize this event. So thank you everyone for helping me make this event a success. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

