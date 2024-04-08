Niklas Edin's last stone exploits help Sweden beat Canada in thrilling final





Dramatic men's final The Swedes got first blood as Edin made a routine draw for two in the second end. They then stole one in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Canada came back in the next end as a controlled release from Gushue with the hammer scored two points. Sweden scored singles in the sixth and eighth – either side of a Canadian single – to lead 5-3. In the ninth, Edin left his last rock on the button and opened up for a runout that would result in a double for the North American giants. Gushue didn't miss the opportunity to leave the teams tied at 5-5 before the 10th end. With Sweden in possession of the hammer, Canada deployed numerous central guards before calling a timeout midway through the end as tensions mounted even further. Marc Nichols played a good draw with his first stone, freezing it on Sweden near the front button Oskar Eriksson removed Canada's two central guards. Nichols then set up a new center guard that Eriksson pulled, and Gushue did the same with Edin who then took a timeout. Despite a deceptive shot, the reigning Olympic champions were in trouble and Edin drew just top of the house. With his last stone, Gushue played the cannon to perfection, which left Canada three points behind and Edin needed a perfect placement to win the match. And he got a perfect draw, rolling his stone from far away to just inside the nearest Canada stone for a sensational victory. It seemed close, but Edin knew he kept his promises and celebrated with his teammates after another triumph. For Gushue, it was even more disappointing as his rink took home silver for a fourth consecutive World Championship. Of his winning draw, Edin told World Curling: “I was confident about throwing good material but, at the same time, you're not really sure what the path is going to be. The same thing for the sweepers, they can't see the line. The gel there was a little tricky, so it's probably one of the worst shots to win this one, especially after getting that lead, but we were still confident it would be close. “We played so well all week – obviously it was going to be difficult – but also the struggles of last year, some surgeries and not playing as a full team, losing in the quarters. Lots of doubts.”

