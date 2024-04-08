How the Paris Olympics will (really) impact Fashion Week

PARIS Many Parisians say they dread the 2024 Olympics. Indeed, nightmare is the word most frequently used to describe the prospect of welcoming 15 million visitors to what is already the most densely populated city in Europe. (We expect more than double the number of tourists who visited the Paris region in July and August of last year).

But separating French fatalism from genuine concerns about the impact of the Games on the lives of locals and visitors in Paris, from road closures and security checks to price gouging by airlines and hotels, has been a challenge.

For fashion brands, it is essential to realize the situation: the upcoming menswear and haute couture seasons, scheduled for June 18-25, will take place at the same time as preparations for the games, which will open on July 25, will intensify.

For a year, the Parisian authorities have communicated proactively on the perimeters of the different yellow and red zones which will find themselves surrounded by security controls as well as on various modifications to public transport during the games.

Still, the infrastructure for the Games won't appear overnight, and information about the impact of the lead-up to the event on Paris Fashion Week has only gradually come to light, making it difficult brand planning.

It won't be a small Fashion Week

The FHCM (Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode), the organizing body of Paris Fashion Weeks, sought to reassure participants that with sufficient advance planning, the challenges of fashion week can be overcome.

Safety, deliveries, casting, production, all of this will depend on dialogue with the brands, with the authorities, declared the president of the FHCM, Pascal Morand. But so far the general feeling is that everyone, including the City, wants this fashion week to be a success.

For more than a year, the Federation has worked with authorities, including the police headquarters, the City of Paris, the Olympic Committee and the French Ministry of Culture, to maintain a list of 260 locations often used for fashion week and to follow how they will be impacted.

It won't be a small fashion week. 2024 will be a big year for Paris, including for Parisian fashion.

The group has strengthened its partnership with the Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum in the 16th arrondissement that already hosts numerous exhibitions, in the hope that more emerging brands can take advantage of this sprawling venue, which has already signed contracts for production, lighting. and security.

Even if the official calendar is not expected before the end of April, the Federation says that around 90% of brands have confirmed their slots for the men's and couture seasons. Valentino is one of the few absent, even if the brand canceled its next two shows due to the arrival of a new designer rather than the Olympic Games.

Off-schedule presentations and showrooms are less certain. 247, the distributor of brands such as Rhode, Peter Do and Collina Strada, has announced that it will leave Paris this season, opting for a showroom only in Milan.

Hold-ups in the city center

In February, Cond Nast and FHCM announced their partnership to bring Anna Wintours Vogue World show in Paris for the first time in June, during haute couture. This decision sent a signal that this year's Fashion Weeks would be more than ever unmissable despite the disruptions.

Of course, so that Vogue having secured the complete closure of Place Vendôme for the event, it can't hurt that most traffic in the area is already cut off.

The city recently confirmed that nearby Place de la Concorde will be completely closed in June as it will be transformed into an urban sports venue for events such as skateboarding and BMX. La Concorde, the former site of the guillotine, is today a vast traffic square that connects key arteries of Paris such as the Champs-Élysées, Rue de Rivoli and the streets along the Seine. The Concorde and Tuileries metro stations will also be closed.

For attendees planning to stay or do business at area hotels like the Crillon, the Meurice, the Westin or even the Paris Ritz, comfortable shoes and a manageable schedule are probably a must.

A rendering of the skate and BMX park that will close Place de la Concorde in Paris.

The Pont Alexandre III (the bridge connecting places like the Petit Palais or nearby Avenue Montaigne to the Left Bank) will also be closed in preparation for the July 25 opening ceremony on the Seine. Only the lower platforms are expected to be closed during June, but the whirlwind of installations along the banks will make the passage narrow all around.

Production Challenge

These blocked arteries add to other challenges: Dozens of venues that could otherwise host fashion shows have been commandeered for the games.

The greatest complexity lies in the venues that are used for the Olympic Games, among the usual and iconic locations. The same goes for construction companies and other suppliers. Then, the police headquarters wanted to examine the requests at least two months in advance and they are much stricter, said Emmanuel Heimann, global managing director of the production company La Mode En Images.

The solution was to work well in advance: for the biggest brands, we encouraged them to make decisions much earlier than they usually would, Heimann added. Smaller brands that tend to operate at the last minute can struggle: Literally everything is booked out, he said.

Security, travel costs

While municipal and national police forces are expected to be fully mobilized during the Olympics, fashion brands are encouraged to hire private security services to help manage arrival traffic and other security concerns. security. While most big brands already hire private security, smaller brands often seek city approval at the last minute and always rely on the police to lend a hand.

Travel costs are another concern, but while airfares from Paris initially soared throughout the summer, prices on many routes returned to relatively normal levels until the games began in earnest.

The price of full-service hotels, however, continues to rise, with Olympic price gouging accelerating a phenomenon that has already strained the budgets of fashion and design weeks in Paris and Milan in recent years. Some business addresses like the 4-star Westin Paris Vendôme remain within reach (remaining weekday rooms for men start at 400/night), but palaces like the Hôtel Georges V cost from €2,980.

For fashion week visitors considering the move to apartment rental, this could be the time to take the plunge: many Parisians have converted their homes into vacation rentals this summer in hopes of taking advantage of the rental boom. Olympic Games, that is to say trendy housing. in neighborhoods less affected by gaming are currently offered.

Is it worth it ?

While the season may pose more logistical challenges than usual, the increased international attention on Paris could also make the season an important time for brands looking to reaffirm their French identity as well as an opportunity to accelerate their efforts to forge closer ties with sport.

From the opening ceremony which will see 160 boats parade on the Seine, to fencing at the Grand Palais and horse jumping in the gardens of Versailles, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will certainly be among the most telegenic sporting events Of the history.

But the close ties between athletes and sportswear brands, the Olympic Committee's long-standing sponsorship deals with Omega and LVMH's first partnership with the Paris Games could all make it harder for other designer brands to steal the show. Fashion Week remains their best bet.

For now, it doesn't look like a drama, said fashion journalist Lucien Pags. Brands that want to show will show.

Just because there's an Olympics doesn't mean we shouldn't try to do something spectacular, Heimann said. Fashion doesn't stop.