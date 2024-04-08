BUSINESS FILES: Escape into Fiction, Ditching the Dress Code, and More





SPONSOR OF Business files in the Franklin Observer The chamber serves the communities of Bellingham, Franklin, Holliston, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Medway, Milford, Mendon, Millis and Upton. More information is available at https://www.tricountychamberma.org One down, one maybe leaving Recently, Dress Code, a store specializing in women's clothing, announced its closure and, in fact, for the past few days the site has seemed completely empty. There's also a lot of talk about Escape into Fiction, the popular local bookstore on Main Street (pictured above). Owner April Rock wants to follow her family to Ohio and hopes to find a buyer for the business. Business confidence declines in March Massachusetts employers still aren't convinced the economy is fully healthy. The Massachusetts Associated Industries Business Confidence Index (BCI) lost 2.3 points to 52.2 last month, breaking a three-month streak of gains. The figure remains in optimistic territory and is 0.7 points higher than in March 2023. Survey participants cited concerns about high interest rates, rising labor costs, inflation and slowing demand as the state's economy slowed to an annualized growth rate of 3.0% in the fourth quarter. quarter 2023. Inflation, measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index, now stands at 2.5%, in line with the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The Fed said it plans to cut its key interest rate three times in 2024, despite stronger-than-expected price increases in January and February. Financial markets have already priced in the three rate cuts, which should help the economy throughout the year, said Sara Johnson, chair of the AIM Council of Economic Advisers. The AIM Index, based on a survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, has been published monthly since July 1991. It is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 being neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while a reading below 50 is negative. The index reached its all-time high of 68.5 twice in 1997-98, and its all-time low of 33.3 in February 2009. Employers who participated in the March survey expressed uncertainty about to the global economy and to their own business prospects. Community Health System Wins AIM Vision Award Sturdy Health and its 110-year-old community hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, received the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) Vision 2024 Award for their history of providing high-quality health care and economic benefits to the population of the southeast. Massachusetts. Aimee Brewer, president and CEO of Sturdy Health, will accept the award in front of hundreds of business leaders at the AIM Annual Meeting in Cambridge on May 10. The AIM Vision Award recognizes companies, organizations and individuals who have made a unique contribution to the cause. of economic opportunity in Massachusetts. PCI Announces Expansion of Mail Pre-sorting Operations in Indiana Florida-based Postal Center International (PCI), a leader in the mailing industry, announced a significant expansion of its mail pre-sorting operations in Indianapolis to serve the Midwest postal community, emphasizing its commitment to growth and providing superior quality mail solutions to the region. . This expansion follows PCI's successful opening of a mail pre-sorting facility in Franklin in January 2023, which increased the company's workforce to more than 550 associates. The Midwest expansion is poised to further strengthen PCI’s operational capabilities and workforce. Nine & Dine tournament information

Enjoy nine quick holes on the links, complemented by a delicious Italian dinner. Lots of fun in store on and off the course! If you love to play but don't have time to play 18 holes, be sure to attend the TC Regional Chambers Nine & Dine Golf event! The tournament is open to 72 golfers. Fees include golf, cart and an Italian dinner, plus, fare for the closest to the pin and longest ride. More information here.

