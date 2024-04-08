2024 NCAA Championship Game Predictions: UConn vs. Purdue Expert Picks, Odds, March Madness Bracket

The exciting 2024 NCAA Tournament has finally reached the climax of the season. The 68-team field initially introduced during selection Sunday was almost played to the wire, with only two teams still in contention for Monday's national championship. It will be No. 1 seed UConn, which seeks to become the first team since Florida (2006-07) to win back-to-back national titles, against No. 1 seed Purdue, which seeks to become the first program to loose. in 16th place in an NCAA tournament only to bounce back and win a championship the following year (Virginia, 2019).

UConn has been on a tear throughout the NCAA Tournament over the past two postseasons, winning 11 straight such games in dominant fashion. They haven't won a game by fewer than 14 points since March 15, giving them the opportunity to place themselves among the all-time great teams if they win Monday in similar fashion. Purdue has also cruised well this tournament with double-digit wins in all but one game; it was still a 72-66 victory over No. 2 seed Tennessee.

The Huskies are 5-0 all-time in championship games, while the Boilermakers (0-1) are in the game for just the second time, having failed in 1969. UConn becomes the betting favorite for win the title on Monday. and keep his incredible journey intact. However, Purdue has a lot of grit and could definitely cover the spread even if they fail to win.

The CBS Sports team has made its picks for the game below, both straight and against the spread. Unlike last year, where UConn beating San Diego State was a unanimous prediction, opinions this year are varied.

Odds via SportsLine consensus | All times Eastern

2024 Final Four Predictions and Picks

(1) UConn vs. (1) Purdue

Monday, 9:20 p.m. | the TBS, March Madness Live

Gary Parrish:UConn is more efficient offensively than Purdue, more efficient defensively than Purdue, with more prospects NBA players than Purdue and taller and more athletic on the perimeter than Purdue. Yes, I completely understand why Dan Hurley's Huskies are the favorites in Monday's title game of the 2024 NCAA tournament. That recognized, Purdue is still the No. 1 seed with a two-time national player of the year in Zach Edey – no longer an all-time Big Ten champion with a 34-4 record and ranked second on EvanMiya.com. So, sure, UConn has won 11 straight NCAA Tournament games by double digits — and 12 might just be on the way. But 6.5 points seems a bit high to me because I expect Purdue to stay close and possibly win outright. Pick: Purdue +6.5

Matt Norlander:The Huskies are one game away from being considered one of the greatest teams with one of the most impressive runs in college basketball over the last 50 years. I agree with that. I'm part of the team that refused to find a close game in the last 11 NCAA Tournament matchups presented to it. On Saturday, its starters all scored more than 12 points, the first time that had happened in a national semifinal since Duke in 1994. UConn continues to produce statistics and put up performances that reinforce how absurd it all is unnatural. Zach Edey needs to get closer to 30 points and 15+ rebounds, and that alone won't get him there. The line wasn't as high as it should have been. On Monday, for the 12th straight time, UConn will win a tournament game by double digits (but Purdue will come closer than the other 11).Pick: UConn -6.5 (Huskies 80, Boilermakers 70)

Kyle Boone:UConn has covered the spread in six straight games and in 14 of its last 16 – all as favorites – but 6.5 points is a lot to put up against a Purdue team that has the best player in the sport and is playing his best basketball of the year. the season right now. So even though the trends suggest the Huskies will roll like they have over the last month-plus, I'm taking the 6.5 with Purdue. It's closer to a draw than people think, and the Boilermakers are equipped to give the Huskies their biggest fight of the playoffs.Pick: Purdue +6.5

David Cobb:Purdue has the best player in this game: Edey. UConn has the better team. Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan each played key roles in the Huskies' national title game last year and have increased their productivity this season. With perimeter weapons Cam Spencer and Stephon Castle added to the fold, UConn's starting lineup is full of guys who would be top players on many college basketball teams. They all average in double figures, and the Huskies barely miss a beat when diving into their bench. The number of ways UConn can beat you is virtually limitless. Defensively, the Huskies are uniquely equipped to defend 7-foot-4 Edey because they counter with Clingan, who is 7-foot-2. This program has been viciously dominant over the past two seasons, and that dominance will continue as UConn wins another title.Pick: UConn -6.5

Chip Patterson:While the conversation will focus on Edey and Clingan, the first 7-footers meeting in a title game since Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984, this matchup will ultimately be decided by the perimeter players — and that's where the Huskies have a notable impact. edge. If we were to draft every player in this title game, Edey would probably be the first pick, but the next five players taken would be the Huskies. The performance of players like Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban in the national semifinals only showed how complete and well-rounded this UConn team is, and it doesn't matter how you want to play or what type of challenge you you want to present for the Huskies, they always have an answer. I expect a competitive game, but one where the Huskies pull away late to cover.Pick: UConn -6.5

Jerry Palm: This is the game college basketball deserves. The two best teams of the entire season, one defending champion, the other in search of its first title. Purdue is on a mission to erase the stain from the 2023 NCAA Tournament. This has been especially true for National Player of the Year Edey, who has taken his game to another level in this tournament. Braden Smith was wide against NC State, which did a good job of muddling the play. It's unlikely to happen again. The Boilermakers will have to play at their best to beat the champions. I expect the game to go ahead either way and Purdue to cover.Pick: Purdue +6.5