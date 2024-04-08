France wants to slow down wasteful industry DW 04/08/2024

France's fast fashion bill recently passed unanimously in the lower house of parliament, creating a rare consensus in the National Assembly, where the government lacks an absolute majority and often faces opposition. strong opposition.

But this unanimity does not mean that everyone welcomes the government's method.

The new rules will concern companies that deploy a certain minimum number of products per day, a threshold which will be defined later by decree. The government is targeting fast fashion giants like the manufacturer Shein and the online platform Temu, both based in China.

Fast-fashion companies like Shein bring about 7,200 new items to market every day. Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/photo alliance

These companies will have to post clearly visible messages on their websites stating the environmental impact of their products and urging customers to recycle the items, or face fines of up to US$15,000 ($16,160).

A new ecopoints system will rate fashion companies. Those who perform poorly will have to pay a levy of 5 initially, then, by 2030, up to 10 per item.

And the government will ban advertising for fast fashion companies and their products from 2025. Any violation of this law will result in penalties of up to 100,000 people.

The bill still needs to get the green light from the French Senate and could come into force in the coming months.

“We have won a cultural battle”

But for Julia Faure, fashion designer and president of the En Mode Climat group which brings together around 600 companies producing fashion sustainably, the bill is already “excellent news”.

“We have won a cultural battle, because fast fashion is an environmental, social and cultural disaster that is obliterating the entire market except the luxury sector like a huge juggernaut,” she told DW.

Faure thinks the government is sending the right signal when cotton and locally produced fashion gets a good eco-score while products made far away and from synthetic fabrics are poorly marked.

“And yet we must remain vigilant and ensure that the threshold by which fast fashion companies are defined is not too high,” she added.

But Philippe Moati believes that this threshold should not be too low, in order to ensure that it does not include French brands. He is professor of economics at Paris Cité University and founder of the market research company ObSoCo, based in Paris.

The right method?

And he doesn't agree with the government's method.

“The bill stigmatizes the customers of these brands who, according to a study we are carrying out, are the least educated and the least well-off. It is important that they can afford fashion to feel an integral part of society” , he told DW. .

The economist estimates that what he calls “ultra-fast fashion” represents around 3% of the fashion market in France. Exact figures do not exist.

Brands like Zara and H&M introduced fast fashion in the 1990s by releasing new collections every week instead of twice a year. Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/photo alliance

Moati advocates that fast fashion companies be regulated more strictly, but with existing tools.

“The government should implement French laws such as the two-year guarantee on fashion items, the ban on selling at reduced prices and the obligation to calculate discounts based on realistic reference prices,” he said. underlined Moati.

“Moreover, we should impose import duties on all textile imports, not just those that cost at least $150 as is currently the case,” the expert insisted, adding that ultra-fast fashion had the advantage of producing a very small batch of products, which also meant there was virtually no unsold stock.

Shein, Temu, Zara and H&M declined or did not respond to DW's interview requests.

France could show the way

Gildas Minvielle, director of the Economic Observatory at the Institut français de la mode, a Paris-based fashion school, thinks time will tell whether the government's approach is the right one.

“This is uncharted territory that we need to test what works and what doesn't,” he told DW. “In any case, it is crucial to remind consumers of the devastating impact of fast fashion on the environment.”

For him, the unanimous vote of Parliament shows that French politicians have understood the urgency of acting.

“The bill is a reaction to the deep crisis facing the ready-to-wear sector [designer clothes sold ready-to-wear] that we have been going through since 2022 with the filing of bankruptcy of many brands,” he declared.

“France, the home of fashion, could now show the way. These rules should be extended to the whole of Europe because the fashion market is European,” he said.

The unanimous approval of Parliament allowed France to become the first country to target the influx of low-cost clothing. Image: Michel Euler/AP photo/photo alliance

There were some dissenting voices in the National Assembly, such as Antoine Vermorel-Marques, a parliamentarian from the Loire department (central France) for the conservative Les Républicains party.

“In the 1980s, fashion companies in my country employed around 10,000 people, but that figure dropped to 2,000 after they outsourced their production to Asia,” he told DW.

“Only recently have they started to rehire workers because there is a trend to buy more locally produced items. Fast fashion has now created new downward pressure on costs, we need to take countermeasures,” Vermorel-Marques said.

And yet, the politician does not like all the paragraphs of the bill.

“The ban on advertising will paralyze the market instead of regulating it. We should focus only on the ecopoint system which will allow us to take into account negative externalities, that is to say making people pay companies the negative environmental and social impact of their products,” he stressed.

“More action is needed” for climate goals

But Pierre Condamine, spokesperson for the Stop Fast Fashion group which brings together several NGOs fighting to protect the environment, believes that the new rules do not go far enough.

“The threshold defining fast fashion should be directly enshrined in the bill and be low enough to also encompass French companies such as sporting goods retailer Decathlon,” he told DW. “Companies should also be required to pay a minimum levy if they obtain a negative eco-score, which is not foreseen in the plans so far.”

He added that fast fashion companies should be required to publish their sales figures for France.

“This is the only way to really understand what we are facing and to try to work towards respecting the Paris Climate Agreement,” Condamine said, urging French citizens not to buy “more of five new fashion items per year and not 50 as is currently the case. case.”

Edited by: Rob Mudge