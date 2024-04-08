Designer Yossi Shetrit talks Yossi Men's Fall 2024 collection, rare and more





Designer Yossi Shetrit has slowly established himself in the men's and streetwear markets through his many projects, including his fashion brand, Yossi Homme, his streetwear mystery box service, Scarce, and his work with specialty retailer Lower East Side Essx. Among his many projects, Yossi Homme is the most personal, as the eponymous fashion brand has been in the works virtually since Shetrit decided he wanted to become a fashion designer at a young age. “I decided it was time for me to create a brand with my own name,” the designer said of launching the brand over a year ago. “Throughout my career, I've run away from that with different names just because I thought my aesthetic wasn't fully there or I didn't necessarily have anything I wanted to say at that moment – I was just looking for how to make a product… Now that I've attached my name to it, it's truly a reflection of who I am, my upbringing, the things I love, the things I want to wear , things that I want to see and it's just a safe haven for me to create. Styles from the Yossi Homme fall 2024 collection. Courtesy of Yossi Homme Shetrit explained that his design aesthetic comes with a rebellious spirit. He focused on his design codes by merging juxtaposed elements and references, such as punk, hip-hop and streetwear. His collections are rooted in a “notion of reconstruction,” he explained, with one of his signature styles being the distressed denim he creates with a factory in Japan. The designer is now launching his fall 2024 collection, titled “Coming of Age,” inspired by his love of the cinematic genre. The collection takes up the codes on which Shetrit has anchored its line: aged denim, graphic t-shirts and soft leather cuts. Standout styles from the collection include black straight-leg Japanese denim jeans, a bomber jacket with bondage details and a tailored soft leather jacket. “The things I create always have to have a sense of emotion – a level of touching youth culture,” he explained. “There is a certain rebellious spirit that accompanies my creations, but also a feeling of refinement. » Styles from the Yossi Homme fall 2024 collection. Courtesy of Yossi Homme Given the level of detail in its collections, Yossi Homme is available to order on the Shetrit website. Pieces from the fall 2024 collection will also be available in-store at Essx. While Shetrit was designing Yossi Homme, the designer teamed up with Essx co-founder Abe Pines to create Scarce during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rare associates with high fashion and streetwear brands like Off-White, Balenciaga, Amiri, Palm Angels and others. Scarce works by offering customers a mystery box at a fixed price containing clothing and accessories from different brands. Shetrit explained that the model helps brands clear excess inventory without diluting their equity with discounted pricing. This also gives customers a more affordable option to purchase from luxury brands. Essx also partnered with Scarce when it opened last year. For the future of Yossi Homme, Shetrit plans to continue building community through the brand, while exploring his other interests. “For me, it's about building the brand in a very organic way, which I'm very excited about, and building things that will grow the brand over the next six months, but also over the next 10 years,” Shetrit said. “And just continuing to build the voice of the brand and then also being a platform where I can collaborate with other artists, like on the music or art side, and just create really cool stuff and continue to grow it .”

