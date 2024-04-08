Where to Shop for Vintage Fashion in Savannah

Timeless styles and collectible designer pieces shine brightly at these local boutiques

Written by RACHEL MCDERMOTT

GLOBALLY AND ONLINE, the second-hand shopping market is exploding, thanks to shoppers seeking hard-to-find pieces steeped in history, while anticipating the cumulative effects of the fast fashion industry on the planet . In Savannah, there is no shortage of pop-up markets or Facebook market posts for thrifty people who love the thrill of the hunt. As for those who prefer a more refined experience, head to these local stores to find the most fashion-forward vintage pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Courtesy of Madison and 5th

Courtesy of Madison and 5th

In the Downtown Design District, the sparkle of a Christian Louboutin heel sparkles next to a velvet Gucci bag. At Madison & 5th (412B Whitaker St.), owner Chloe Binetti combines luxury fashion with a warm and inviting in-person experience. The boutique caters to both classic and fashion shoppers with a focus on high-end, hard-to-find designer goods. Its selection of timeless pieces for Savannahians is a move to encourage customers to invest in luxury resale, which also reduces environmental waste in the fashion industry. Madison & 5th was created to give designer bags, shoes and clothing a life beyond one night, one season or one closet, Binetti says.

Since 2015, House of Strut (20 W. State St.) has been a Savannah staple for discovering the perfect evening dress you never knew you needed or, for avid collectors, the place to find that one piece. luxury they coveted. Choose to press pause on trendy new clothing purchases, suggests owner Erica Jarman. Instead, shop for classic vintage pieces that have stood the test of time and will elevate your wardrobe and your conscience. In 2022, House of Strut began investing in pre-owned luxury designer goods that are often financially inaccessible for many people. It's also a lot of fun. Finding vintage fashion trips is the ultimate adrenaline rush, says Jarman. Who wore it, what experiences did they have, and who will want it when you return?

GOOD. GOOD.

A blend of interest in sustainable living and working as a career stylist in New York and Paris for over 15 years explains how owner Sheyna Imm curates her collections at Good. GOOD. (2809 Bull Street). We prioritize quality, uniqueness and sustainability while trying to highlight women- or family-owned businesses and brands that have some sort of agenda of giving back to their communities, says Imm .

Tucked behind the fitting rooms of The Copper Closet, Glory Days Vintage (3 E. Broughton St.) is a scene for mix-and-match fashion moments. Owner Ella Shipes was introduced to second-hand and vintage clothing by her mother, and the store is named in her memory. Shipes says the store is all about patterns and colors from the 70s, 80s and 90s that stand out from current fashion trends. My goal is to bring pieces that can help someone understand their style, she says. Shipes likes to encourage shoppers to experiment with different things to create something original while reducing waste.

Courtesy of East + Top

For eye-catching and engaging fashion moments, head to East + Up (6 E. Liberty St.). This quirky fashion boutique is home to vintage items from the 1950s and 1990s. Whether you're dressing up for a music festival or looking to stand out from the crowd, this boutique is full of sequins, the playful charm of ruffles and intriguing appeal of original details. For Emily Bargeron, owner of East + Up, nostalgia plays a role in vintage, both in the selection process and through the customer experience, transporting to a past memory. Bargeron is also interested in the provenance of objects. We were able to salvage these remarkable garments from the fashion graveyard, ensuring their stories and craftsmanship live on for generations to come, she says.

When looking for thrifted wardrobe essentials, stop by Savannah's luxury women's consignment boutique, Labels on Liberty (107 W. Liberty St.). Founders Lulu Ward and GiGi Keys are here to meet every fashion need, from everyday items to formal outfits. They opened Labels on Liberty in 2023 with a clear vision in mind: to offer a diverse range of high-quality, on-trend pieces that exude elegance and sophistication. With a focus on timeless pieces and craftsmanship, Labels on Liberty accepts like-new handbags, accessories, clothing and bags from consignors. If the items are not selected, Ward and Keys work with the senders to donate to the Womens Safe Shelter.

Fashion on the move Check out these mobile and online-only sellers Vintage Siamese Dreams Juliana Noviks Siamese Dreams Vintage is a vision full of tulle, sequins and a Barbie pink camper van. Tutus, rhinestones, fringes, leather, what's not to like? Novik talks about his mobile store. Inspired by the days of dressing up in her mother and grandmother's clothes, Novik's interest in vintage grew to include antique jewelry and the glitz and glamor of dance costumes. Follow the store on Instagram @siamesedreamsvintage to see where the mobile camper will appear next. Photos by Peter Colin Murray / Courtesy of Barbara's Shop Barbara's shop Stylist, slow fashion admirer and antiques dealer Sara Spicer was born into a family of vintage lovers. That includes her great-grandmother Barbara, an avid sewing and quilting enthusiast, whose legacy inspired Spicer to transform old family quilts into comfortable, contemporary clothing, from jackets to skirts to bucket hats. Made in the Spicers home studio, each thoughtful stitch helps create something new from the old while continuing to cherish family stories for generations to come. Buy online or contact us for custom orders at barbarasshop.com.