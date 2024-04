Weekend Roundup: GTSA Car Show, Prom Dress Giveaway and More

This weekend, the metro hosted a car show, a parade of homes in Roseville, a free prom dress and much more. Through the subway Twin Cities Pride held its Queer Career Resource Fair on Saturday, where people received help getting their first job or changing jobs. The organization had resume reviews, mock interviews, and career guidance and mentoring resources. Queer Career Resource Fair Dozens of hot rods were on display this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The GSTA Rod and Custom Spectacular Car Show was held at the Warner Coliseum and provided adults and children with the opportunity to experience some great rides. Car Show at the State Fairgrounds People had the chance to tour homes across the metro over the weekend as part of the Spring Home Renovator Showcase Parade. The event allowed people to take inspiration from renovated homes for their own projects, as some may choose to renovate their home instead of purchasing a new one. Spring Renovation Showcase For many, spring marks the start of prom season and for teens, it's important to look your best on this special night. That’s why the “Fairy Godmother Project” handed out free prom dresses on Sunday, all donated by the community and worn with gentleness. In the studio THE Art tour of Saint-Paul will take place this spring and is expected to include creations by local artists, local cuisine, live music, dance and new media at several different venues across the city. Saturday morning, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Mariusz Kujawski, VP/President of Communications and Programming for the St. Paul Art Collective, to discuss the event. The Animal Humane Society is hosting its Walk for Animals next month at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The fundraiser, now in its 53rd year, helps animals get life-saving medical treatment, resources to save animals from abuse and neglect, and much more. You can register As an individual, join an existing team or create your own team. The fundraiser will take place May 4 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Movie fans will have hundreds of options for watching a movie this week as the Minneapolis Saint Paul International Film Festival gets started. The festival begins Thursday and continues until April 25 at the Main Cinema. Craig Rice, the event's lead programmer, spoke about the festival with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich. The festival will take place from April 11 to 25. For related stories: Twin Cities Weekend Recap

