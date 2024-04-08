



Acceptance (AFP) In a frenzy of needlework, a den of Afghan tailors are crafting custom costumes for the upcoming Eid-al-Fitr, with bejeweled outfits adding a vital sparkle to muted celebrations of the Muslim holiday.

At the Crystal Siddiqui boutique in northern Kabul, tailors worked 19 hours a day during the holy month of Ramadan, creating 5,000 shalwar kameez, loose-fitting men's ensembles with a long, flowing shirt. “It’s Ramadan, a month full of blessings,” said Shayeq Siddiqui, who helps run the family business. “When someone wears new things, whether it's clothes or shoes, it gives them a new spirit and new energy,” the 23-year-old told AFP. While the end of the Taliban's two-decade insurgency has eased the burden of war, allowing families to reunite across the country, Afghanistan remains one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, according to the United Nations (UN ). And Afghan culture, already deeply conservative, has been subjected to government decrees that have effectively banned music and seen women relegated to many public spaces, including parks. But women's tailors continue to do brisk business selling brightly colored dresses to wear behind closed doors, contrasting with the austere, full-covering burqa encouraged by Taliban authorities in public.

Afghan women sew clothes in a sewing workshop in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan Atif ARYAN / AFP Markets are also bustling with food and gift exchanges, and in Crystal Siddiqui, dozens of crisp, ironed shalwar kameez are stacked and waiting for new owners to display them to friends and family on the occasion of Eid, expected this week. Fine embroidery Costing between 1,500 and 30,000 Afghanis ($420), a small fortune in a country where around 85 percent of people live on less than a dollar a day according to the UN, men's suits come in endless varieties. . This year, fine embroidery from southern Kandahar, which gives shirts the undulating texture of snakeskin, is particularly popular. Less subtle, gold fabrics with sparkling faux gemstones are also piled high and favored by shoppers who have swelled the store's order book to twice its usual monthly volume. Upstairs, the patterns are traced with chalk under the expert eye of the tailors, a tape measure around their necks. Others squint at the sewing machines and shear reams of fabric with large scissors. In the last hours of Ramadan, the pace will not slow down: no Eid celebration can be complete without special clothing for the occasion.

An Afghan tailor sews women's clothes in a store while waiting for customers in Kabul Deputy KOHSAR / AFP “It’s obviously difficult, but it’s our job and it’s a must for people,” said Abdul Farooq Azimi, a 28-year-old senior tailor, recuperating for a moment of rest on a workshop stool. “We feel lucky to see our countrymen wearing new clothes on the occasion of Eid, it makes us happy,” he said. “We serve our people in this holy month.” 2024 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240408-afghan-tailors-outfit-eid-celebrations-with-gleaming-garb

