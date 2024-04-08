Auralee is one of the coolest Japanese fashion brands. Meet the designer behind it, Ryota Iwai

Nonetheless, he sat down with the Post in Tokyo to discuss running a slow fashion brand in a world accustomed to instant gratification.

A look from the Auralees fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo by: Auralee

How would you describe your design process?

What's unique about our brand is that we make everything from scratch, so each collection starts with fabric development. As far as routine goes, that's it.

But things evolve over time and the feeling of each collection develops as I look at what kind of raw materials we want to use, what we want to make.

A look from the Auralees fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo by: Auralee

We know that you maintain very close relationships with your producers. Is this something that started with the brand? How did it become an essential part of Auralee?

This was part of the initial concept and was a constant from the start. What's important to me is that it's not just about our brand, but all the elements and workings, whether it's the producers and suppliers we work with, they also consider our brand as a way to support them.

[That extends] right through to our raw materials which come from all over the world: cashmere from Mongolia, alpaca from Peru. It's a long process and we try to view our work as something that can [keep an ecosystem going].

A look from the Auralees fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo by: Auralee

A look from the Auralees fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo by: Auralee

Are you affected by the depreciation of the yen?

Certainly. Because of our process and the way we price everything, the actual price of what we sell will primarily be the cost of materials.

With the fluctuations in the yen and the rolling cost of materials in general, our brand in particular is quite easily influenced of course, this is going to have an impact, mainly on the prices that we have to offer for what we make.

A look from the Auralees fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo by: Auralee

A big part of running a brand is trying to balance the creative and the commercial. Given how you work with your supply chain, how does that balance out on the business side?

I think the way we've managed to balance that so far is in the size of the brand.

We are still independent and have a relatively small team, which allows us to balance growth so that it doesn't become too overblown. We can take the actions that feel organic to us and move forward at a sustainable pace.

Similar to clothing, it's about not showing too much, our process is the same. It is important for us to do things at our own pace.

Behind the scenes of the Auralees spring/summer 2024 show in Paris. Photo: Auralee

Behind the scenes of the Auralees spring/summer 2024 show in Paris. Photo: Auralee

How do you think the Japanese fashion industry has changed over the past five years?

In the past, Japanese brands were known to be more domestically focused, and there were some very big names. [going global]. But in recent years, we've seen a growth in younger brands trying to expand outside of Japan, which wasn't the case so much before.

There are financial and commercial reasons behind this, but there has also been a generational and cultural change.

A look from the Auralees spring/summer 2024 collection. Photo by: Auralee

Is there a dream fabric you would like to create one day?

With each season and each day, my personal benchmarks also evolve. The idea of ​​having that ideal fabric is an ever-evolving process. I am also striving and searching for what that would be like.

Behind the scenes of the Auralees spring/summer 2024 show in Paris. Photo: Auralee

Behind the scenes of the Auralees fall/winter 2024 show in Paris. Photo: Auralee

What do you think about branding and advertising in an age filled with publicity stunts and influencers? Do you feel compelled to raise awareness of the brand more?

It may never be an out-of-date way of thinking, but we would like the quality of the clothing to speak for itself.

I don't think we want to rely on gimmicks and PR gimmicks as crutches, and to the extent that we can grow and express what we do, we hope we can do that through product.

The big luxury brands are investing heavily in influencer marketing and it's all this charade, but it's also beyond our scale.

A look from the Auralees fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo by: Auralee

If you could dress anyone living or dead in Auralee, who would it be?

I hadn't really thought about it before. Of course, if my favorite directors and artists wore these clothes I would be thrilled, but compared to brands that have a muse, that's not really my approach.

What speaks to me more directly are my friends, the staff, the fact of being able to wear something and being happy with it.