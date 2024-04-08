Fashion
Auralee is one of the coolest Japanese fashion brands. Meet the designer behind it, Ryota Iwai
Nonetheless, he sat down with the Post in Tokyo to discuss running a slow fashion brand in a world accustomed to instant gratification.
How would you describe your design process?
What's unique about our brand is that we make everything from scratch, so each collection starts with fabric development. As far as routine goes, that's it.
But things evolve over time and the feeling of each collection develops as I look at what kind of raw materials we want to use, what we want to make.
We know that you maintain very close relationships with your producers. Is this something that started with the brand? How did it become an essential part of Auralee?
This was part of the initial concept and was a constant from the start. What's important to me is that it's not just about our brand, but all the elements and workings, whether it's the producers and suppliers we work with, they also consider our brand as a way to support them.
Why dramatic fashion show makeup went viral and was a hit with Gen Z
Why dramatic fashion show makeup went viral and was a hit with Gen Z
[That extends] right through to our raw materials which come from all over the world: cashmere from Mongolia, alpaca from Peru. It's a long process and we try to view our work as something that can [keep an ecosystem going].
Are you affected by the depreciation of the yen?
Certainly. Because of our process and the way we price everything, the actual price of what we sell will primarily be the cost of materials.
With the fluctuations in the yen and the rolling cost of materials in general, our brand in particular is quite easily influenced of course, this is going to have an impact, mainly on the prices that we have to offer for what we make.
A big part of running a brand is trying to balance the creative and the commercial. Given how you work with your supply chain, how does that balance out on the business side?
I think the way we've managed to balance that so far is in the size of the brand.
We are still independent and have a relatively small team, which allows us to balance growth so that it doesn't become too overblown. We can take the actions that feel organic to us and move forward at a sustainable pace.
Similar to clothing, it's about not showing too much, our process is the same. It is important for us to do things at our own pace.
How do you think the Japanese fashion industry has changed over the past five years?
In the past, Japanese brands were known to be more domestically focused, and there were some very big names. [going global]. But in recent years, we've seen a growth in younger brands trying to expand outside of Japan, which wasn't the case so much before.
There are financial and commercial reasons behind this, but there has also been a generational and cultural change.
Is there a dream fabric you would like to create one day?
With each season and each day, my personal benchmarks also evolve. The idea of having that ideal fabric is an ever-evolving process. I am also striving and searching for what that would be like.
What do you think about branding and advertising in an age filled with publicity stunts and influencers? Do you feel compelled to raise awareness of the brand more?
It may never be an out-of-date way of thinking, but we would like the quality of the clothing to speak for itself.
I don't think we want to rely on gimmicks and PR gimmicks as crutches, and to the extent that we can grow and express what we do, we hope we can do that through product.
The big luxury brands are investing heavily in influencer marketing and it's all this charade, but it's also beyond our scale.
If you could dress anyone living or dead in Auralee, who would it be?
I hadn't really thought about it before. Of course, if my favorite directors and artists wore these clothes I would be thrilled, but compared to brands that have a muse, that's not really my approach.
What speaks to me more directly are my friends, the staff, the fact of being able to wear something and being happy with it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/article/3257987/auralee-one-coolest-japanese-fashion-labels-meet-designer-behind-it-ryota-iwai
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kasetpres said 1,000 basic necessities were distributed by Jokowi at the Jakarta Palace
- Clarkston native starts new Ghost Machine comic book company – Macomb Daily
- 6-foot-4 basketball star receives football offer from Nebraska
- Auralee is one of the coolest Japanese fashion brands. Meet the designer behind it, Ryota Iwai
- NTT Data: Move customers digitally with SAP S/4HANA
- Pak court orders Imran Khan's lawyer to file contempt plea for non-compliance with its orders over meeting his wife during Eid
- Where and when to see the total solar eclipse in each US state
- actor Paul Jesson on survival, strength and the healing potential of art
- Attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant increase risk of accidents, says IAEA chiefExBulletin
- Will Google acquire HubSpot? – Today's CX
- Bermuda Triangle for Birds: Poultry Warblers Face Roosting Season Threat | Birds
- Nickelodeon actor shares memory of child molester Brian Peck