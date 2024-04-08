GLENDALE, Ariz. What non-conformists. What counter-culturists. What beautiful bohemians. This colossus of a NCAA men's basketball tournament championship game will feature not only the first matchup of 7-footers since Georgetown's Patrick Ewing and Houston's Hakeem Olajuwon 40 years and six days ago, but also two giants attracting eyeballs to a place where eyeballs are not lounging. recent decades: the post office.

On a basketball planet gone positionless and three-point shot crazy, Purdue's 7-foot-4 Zach Edey has shot two this season, none in the previous three seasons. Donovan Clingan, 7-2 of Connecticut, has splurged for seven this season, including one last season. Edey made one, delighting the home crowd against Indiana and making him a 50 percent three-point shooter. Clingan made two. They operate within academic systems, but they also go against fashion.

A fine duel between the two, eloquent 6-6 Purdue man with punchy energy Mason Gillis said at one point Sunday, even as Gillis highlighted the team play and the entire cast of very good players in a match of number 1 seeds. with a combined record of 70-7.

Yeah, I mean, it's crazy, Clingan said of Ewing-Olajuwon's follow-up four decades later.

After all the years of rainbows and splashes from the three, all Stephen Curry and all Caitlin Clark, fans could spend a closing Monday night focusing on the plodding old post. That's even though, from the looks of social media, some find the message boring and are rattled by its arbitrage.

Meanwhile, those who love basketball might appreciate this reminder that big men exist. It just shows the role of the big man and the influence he has on the team, Clingan said Sunday, the tips of his shoes peeking out from under the tablecloth on the interview platform he was sitting on. I just feel like there are people who don't see these big players as having an impact just because they didn't knock down three every two possessions.

I don't think it's being overlooked, Edey offered, by the people who matter.

If the fashion for the 7-foot player has become that of the chic who is 7 feet 4 inches tall, hails from Paris and launched 367 three-pointers on Sunday during his rookie NBA season for the San Antonio Spurs, then Edey and in a certain Clingan's measure would be considered a step backwards. It's particularly nostalgic to see Edey, who also hails from a global metropolis (Toronto), reflect on his job changes. This may seem somewhat revolutionary.

Ummm, Edey said Sunday, I don't know if I feel revolutionary about posting and shooting a hook shot. But I think I've always stuck to what worked for me. I think people always said to me, Hey, you should work on your set, I worked on my set. I feel like I'm a good shooter, and it shows at the free throw line (71% this season, 70.6 in his career at Purdue). But that's just not what's needed in Purdue's offense, so I'm not going to try to force some things. I'm not going to try to score a three a game and then maybe ruin the flow of our offense. I have to do what’s best for Purdue basketball. I'm going to work on my game, obviously, but when it comes time to play, take the best shots for Purdue basketball.

Purdue Basketball finds it best these days to throw it to Edey and let him decide what to do next, no different than a point guard in that aspect, coach Matt Painter said five years after Painter found it preferable to throw the ball on the perimeter for Carsen Edwards, the triple gusher who led Purdue to within an inch of the 2019 Final Four.

Purdue guard Braden Smith said: Yeah, sure. I mean, the basketball world we live in right now is definitely the three-ball game, but he's just doing what he knows how to do. He hasn't played basketball in a long time [since sophomore year of high school], and there's no reason for a 7-4 guy to go out there and shoot threes, right? You are bigger than everyone. Why don't you go out there and capitalize on the points there? So he worked his tail off to get every point and everything he could do, and he's such a talented player, so being able to have someone like that definitely gives us that edge.

Gillis, while detailing that what matters most is how Edey collaborates in building the offense and reads defenses, stopped midway to say: Yes, he's a game-changing player , a generational player. It's a monster. It's a cheat code. There are so many descriptive words to describe him and who he is as a person. As for whether those words include refreshing or revolutionary in a continued three-ball era, Gillis said: I would absolutely say that because how often do you see a 7-4 player who can move like him? He is agile. He plays 40 minutes per game [including 117 of Purdues past 120]. He doesn't get tired. And it's really refreshing. It's definitely revolutionary. Seven-four, 300 pounds, imagine running up and down for 40 minutes.

He's the National Player of the Year for the fourth season, twice in various votes, and he's a compelling watch for the second season's Clingan, who knows the intricacies that fans might study if they can dig around to find their inner patience. He's able to finish on both shoulders, Clingan said, later adding what he observes: The way he posts up and gets his position early, he's so dominant. He can go over that left shoulder, you know, at will. He has excellent touch, with both hands. If they want to play right-handed, he's very good at stepping in and just countering. I just have to be as technical as possible, play low with leverage and be willing to be as physical as possible.

Edey is further along, nearly 22 to Clingans freshly 20, but Clingan also has fewer shoulders, with the Connecticut basketball symphony well established through 11 masterful tournament games in 2023 and 2024, including a title in 2023 for which Clingan, a Connecticut native, served. as a reserve. Edey has 140 points and 77 rebounds in the 2024 tournament, Clingan 81 and 45, but Connecticut has that scary offense that saw five players score 12 or more in the national semifinal against Alabama, and with all 12 , from the American Tristen Newton, coming decorated with nine assists.

Looking at that offense, Painter called Clingan very good and said he's a game changer defensively, and offensively he's a good player as well, and so: He's just going to keep coming. He's going to be a fabulous player. He has 15 to 20 years ahead of him.

First, he had a Monday night where he said: I like big battles. I like to compete at a high level. You play college basketball and you come to U-Conn. for times like this. He talked about his experience with other Redwoods, playing this year against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner 7-1, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson 7-2 and St. John's Joel Soriano 6-11, but then turned his thoughts to Edey.