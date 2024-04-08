Prevails Spring Fashion Show Returns May 2





Prevail announces the return of its highly anticipated spring fashion show, which will take place on Thursday, May 2 at the Ritz Charles on the 12th consecutive year. This signature event promises attendees an unforgettable experience, including an afternoon of shopping, a delicious lunch, a highly anticipated fashion show and much more. Prevail, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting victims of crime and abuse on their path to recovery, will be the beneficiary of all ticket sales and a portion of seller profits. By participating in this event, our guests will not only enjoy a day of fashion and fun, but will also contribute to Prevail's vital mission of advocacy, support services and prevention efforts, said Director Executive Director of Prevail, Tami Wanninger. We are grateful for the continued support of our community and especially our title sponsor, Gaylor Electric. The spring fashion show's boutique row will feature nine local vendors, including Bash Boutique, Clutch & Kindle, Jill Duzan Jewelry, Julers Row, Just Lagom, Linden Tree, Tangerine Cards and Gifts, The Field Womens Provisions and Vintage Revival. With a diverse range of clothing, jewelry, accessories and more, attendees can expect to discover unique pieces that cater to all styles and preferences. Shopping at the event allows guests to express their individuality while supporting Prevails' impactful work in the community. Before the parade, Prevail will welcome a survivor on stage to recount her extraordinary journey of strength. It is a profound privilege to provide a platform for such a remarkable and inspiring individual to share their story with our audiences. This event has grown over the past 10 years in size and popularity, said committee chair Christi Crosser. Prevail enjoys the support of existing supporters as well as new participants. It's a wonderful time to hear from a Prevail customer and shop for spring fashion. About Prevail

Prevail is a Noblesville-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free crisis intervention and restorative support services to those who have been victims of crime and abuse, in a confidential, supportive and non-judgmental, intended to empower those Prevail serves. . From the beginning, Prevail has been committed to empowering survivors and fostering a safe, violence-free community. For more information, visit warninc.org.

