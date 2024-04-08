Céline SS24: Nobody likes Hedi





Céline Summer 2024 is an extension of Hedi Slimane's timeless methods for approaching masculinity, defined by two steadfast principles from his ever-evolving career: his love of indie rock and the Hedi way. Céline's Summer 2024 was Hedi Slimane's best and Hedi Slimane at his best. His popularized skinnies joined other Slimane staples, sequined suits and studded moto jackets in the house's Delusional Daydream show. With the exception of an embellished knit halter neck here or a silk tube there, the collection materializes excerpts from the creative director's archives spanning his 30-year career. Through his skills as a photographer, costume designer and then fashion designer, Slimane clearly showed that he was above all an artist. With indie rock as his fascination, his work has long been relational, a symbiotic process he built on the foundations of his musical muses. The beginnings were a direct testimony to this. Before publishing his visual diary London: Birth of a Cult, his protagonist Pete Doherty of The Libertines was first the main character in Slimane's work at Dior Homme. It is exactly this rockstar essence that was borrowed, manipulated and then applied to become Slimane's signature. Two decades later, the formula still persists. Rockstars possess an enduring allure not for the traditional tropes of masculinity, bulging biceps or broad shoulders, but for the power of their nonchalance, a quality that Slimane sought to study throughout his career. Célines Summer 2024 therefore included stage outfits that these rockstars might have once worn, each with their own story and unique design influence. However, meanings and origins have been abandoned in favor of new futures, like the fruit of an ax fashion. Brazen flashes of skin, exposing shoulders, collarbones, midriffs or even entire torsos (looks 11, 13, 26 and 42) are at odds with curvy societal constructions of masculinity, even today. Gender rebellious constructions are further revealed in historical punk clothing. Demure satin bows and bodices against form-fitting leather flares that initially appear feminine transform into pillars of virility (Looks 40,41) before the show closes with a sheer, billowing cape dress bedazzled with rhinestones. These are not looks typically associated with virile society men, but when offered together on gaunt male figures, Céline clearly expresses the beautiful chivalry associated with rockstar attitudes of rebellion. Nonchalance also returns behind the scenes. In today's fashion shows, the norm is now to pile on more and not remove for less. This is a technique that has been speculated in an attempt to sell a KPI that ensures the security of creative directors in what may now seem like superficial appointments. Just look at the hasty departures of Walter Chiapponi and Ludovic de Saint Sernin after one season. Slimane's rockstar insouciance comes from his deliberate insistence on doing it Hedi's way, on his terms, through his design and inspired by his muses, disregarding the rapid trend cycles and consumption patterns that plague many other houses. Maybe staying true to your beliefs will pay off. After all, rumor has it that Slimane's indie sleaze aesthetic is ready to bounce back sooner rather than later. Once you have finished this story, clickhere to catch up with our April 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

