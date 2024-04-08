Campaign group releases details of Fashion Revolution Week anniversary





Campaign group Fashion Revolution kicks off its 10th edition of Fashion Revolution Week on April 15 with the world's largest fashion activism movement, announcing there will be 10 days of citizen action , bringing together communities around the world through a series of engaging local events in 75 countries. Fashion revolution The theme this time is How to be a Fashion Revolutionary and he said he will invite his global community to share a decade of learning about what it means to be part of the revolution, including his achievements, advice and his hopes for the future. Events will feature the community builders, creative thinkers and organizers who have contributed to its past 10 years. People will be able to hear the untold stories of fashion revolutionaries and share yours with our new #WeAreFashionRevolution campaign. This campaign invites the community to share what being a fashion revolutionary means to them. Using social media templates and story prompts, participants are encouraged to reflect on their journey in fashion activism, list their hopes for the future, or share advice for new fashion revolutionaries. There will also be a series of Fashion Revolutionary workshops to help develop new skills. The series of free global workshops, designed and led by other fashion revolutionaries, will cover topics including communication skills, community building, advocacy and education. Highlights include the virtual interactive workshop How to Become an Activist on April 17-19; and the How to Be a Storyteller workshop, April 16-23, which breaks down the ingredients of any good story, combining global case studies and creative suggestions. On April 20 there will be a Mend In Public day. The group said that amid busy Saturday shoppers, we would repair our lightly worn but still beloved pieces, from torn pockets to split seams, and spark conversations about how to make beloved clothes last. Events have been confirmed in the UK, Hungary and Australia, with global partners including Love Not Landfill, Street Stitching, Boss and Ktfecske. An additional series of online and offline events throughout the week will include clothing swaps, recycling competitions, film viewings and panel discussions.

Copyright 2024 FashionNetwork.com All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://us.fashionnetwork.com/news/Campaign-group-releases-details-of-anniversary-fashion-revolution-week,1622125.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos