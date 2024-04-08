We found the best wedding guest dresses on Amazon





WWhile the Pittsburgh weather, as usual, can't make up its mind (it's sunny, now it's raining again – wait, are those snow flurries?), spring is officially here – just like wedding season. If you're as indecisive as our area's weather and don't know what to wear for an upcoming celebration, we've curated the perfect lineup of versatile and affordable wedding guest outfits on Amazon. Best of all, for procrastinators (although we don't know about it), these pieces arrive quickly! Besides weddings, these outfits are also great for weddings or baby showers, on vacation or any event you are planning for warmer temperatures. Our forecast shows you looking good. (We independently review everything we recommend. When you purchase through our links, we may earn a commission.) Versatile vision

This flattering dress with a square neck and ruffled hem is ideal for a formal or casual event. This stylish piece, available in a rainbow of colors, is designed with a tie waist and adjustable self-tie straps. Dress it up by pairing it with statement platform sandals, or keep it casual by adding a denim jacket and flats. One five-star review noted that she ordered 15 dresses before deciding on the ANRABESS Midi Dress in Dusty Blue. “This one was the only perfect one I found on Amazon,” she explained. “Fits perfect, non-see-through, adjustable tie straps. I love it and will order in other colors as it is perfect for a wide range of occasions. ANRABESS Square Collar Ruffled Slit Midi Formal Summer Dress: $44.99. Buy here Shoulder on

Another review winner, the PRETTYGARDEN one-shoulder bodycon dress is perfect for a garden wedding. Fittingly, it comes in a plethora of pretty floral prints that scream spring. For a more sophisticated take, the midi dress also comes in solid colors, including sleek black and summery apricot. Reviewers note that the boho-style dress is stretchy, comfortable, and flattering, everything we love in an outfit. PRETTYGARDEN summer mid-length bodycon dress: $47.99. Buy here Beautiful lace

Suitable for a wedding guest, mother of the bride, or even the bride herself (the dress comes in crisp white), this lace cocktail dress from MEROKEETY gains in versatility—and reviewers agree . The classic short-sleeved dress, available in many shades, has nearly 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon. “It’s THE dress!” It's just wonderful !!! Excellent quality and it is also very soft and comfortable! ” praised one reviewer. “I've purchased several dresses over the past few months for my upcoming honeymoon – and this dress is better than some of the $400 dresses I've tried on!” MEROKEETY Elegant Floral Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress: $52.99. Buy here Marriage Levels

How fun is this floaty chiffon dress with lots of layers? The A-line dress has a loose fit, which means you'll be seated comfortably whether you have a long wedding ceremony or decide to go overboard at the cookie table. The sleeveless dress also has an adorable tie design around the neck and comes in a plethora of colors, although we prefer it in soft pastels like sunny yellow and blush pink. The frothy dress is also guaranteed to be a hit for graduation parties, holiday dinners and weddings or baby showers. ZESICA Sleeveless Layered Chiffon Dress: $56.99. Buy here Wrap

If there's anything more flattering than a wrap dress, we haven't found it yet. Fitted at the waist, with an asymmetrical ruffled trim at the bottom and a high slit on one side, this dress is a dream for every body shape. “I agree, this dress is incredibly flattering,” one reviewer wrote. “I wore this dress to work and, like many other reviewers, received many compliments. One of my colleagues couldn't believe this was from Amazon! » Although it comes in many colors and patterns, we particularly love this lightweight, short-sleeved dress with a bold, bright print, ideal for a destination wedding in a tropical location. PRETTYGARDEN long summer wrap dress: $47.99. Buy here

