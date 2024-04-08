Fashion
7mesh announces new MTB, road and gravel clothing for spring 2024
If you've ever tried 7meshs clothing, you'll know that the brand offers premium, thoughtfully designed gear that hides their attention to detail with deceptively simple-looking construction and tasteful aesthetics. Located in the mountain biking mecca of Squamish, British Columbia, the company has incredible proving grounds for mountain bike equipment, but also plenty of scenic roads and routes for road and gravel riding.
For Spring 2024, 7mesh has announced a few new or updated pieces for each riding discipline. The redesigned Glidepath Pant is a lightweight, versatile riding pant for mountain biking. Their new Horizon base layer provides insulation for cooler MTB or gravel rides, and the new Pace and Atlas road jerseys offer options for something race- or leisure-worthy.
Mountain biking:
On the mountain bike side, 7mesh has completely updated its Glidepath Pants. The Glidepaths are designed as a versatile, pedal-friendly pant suitable for a wide range of conditions. For 2024, they have been updated with a new trim shape that provides more knee articulation. The new models also feature a waist adjuster that features a continuous belt and small locking closures that hold securely with minimal bulk. If this system doesn't work for you, the pants also have belt loops.
The Glidepath Pants are made from a lightweight, 4-way stretch fabric with a PFC/PFAS-free DWR coating. Other features include a double-snap zipper fly and updated cuffed hems with stretch elastic panels. The Glidepaths offer a slightly relaxed regular fit and are cut with room for lightweight knee pads. The waist is raised at the back to provide good coverage in the riding position.
For storage, the pants offer two hand pockets and two zippered side pockets. Conservationists will be happy to know that Glidepaths are made from Bluesign approved and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified fabrics.
7mesh offers the Glidepath Pant in styles for men and women. MSRP is $180 and sizes range from XS to XXL. Color options for men are black, midnight blue or shale. Women's color choices are black or shale.
I currently have a pair of Glidepath pants being tested, so look out for my review later this summer!
MTB/Gravel:
The new long sleeve Horizon Base Coat is designed to take the chill out of cooler rides. This thin, breathable base layer is made from antibacterial polyester that wicks away sweat and provides UPF +50 sun protection. This part was included in the 7meshs MTB and Road/Gravel press releases, so it is suitable for all of these types of riding.
The Horizon base layer offers an athletic fit that hugs the body without being too tight. It is designed to pair well with 7mesh jerseys and thermals. This garment is made from ecological PFC/PFAS-free fabrics, Bluesign and Oeko-Tex 100 certified.
Men's and women's models of the Horizon base layer are available. Sizes for both range from XS to XXL, and color options are Butterscotch or Midnight Blue. MSRP is $80.
Road/gravel jerseys:
New Atlas jersey is the latest three-season model from 7meshs, choose the jersey for road and gravel riding. This jersey is ideal on its own for warmer outings or as a layer, under a vest or over an insulating base layer. The Atlas is offered in women's and men's styles, as well as long and short sleeve designs.
The Atlas offers a skin fit that falls somewhere between running and relaxing. It's made from a tight-knit LYCRA T400 fabric that offers spandex-free stretch, durable shape and moisture-wicking properties. To improve freedom of movement, the front hem of the Atlas jersey does not have a dart. The back hem, however, helps keep things in place.
The jersey features a full-length front zipper and rear zippered Anything pockets provide generous storage space for long rides. All Atlas jerseys are made from PFAS-free fabrics that provide UPF +30 sun protection.
Short-sleeved models for men and women sell for $160 and long-sleeved versions for $190. Sizes range from XS to XXL. Men's short sleeve color options are black, alpine, or grape. Long sleeve color options are Black or Alpine. Women's short sleeve colors are Black, Alpine or Desert Rose. Long sleeve versions are available in black or Desert Rose.
For races or quick outings, the new Pace jersey offers a fitted shape and ultra-light, breathable materials. To keep you cool, the jersey features mesh areas on the front and under the arms, and uses Coldblack-infused fabric to repel the sun's rays.
Streamlined mesh Anything pockets on the back allow for generous storage while keeping the jersey light and thin. A zippered pocket on one side provides secure storage for more valuable items.
The Pace jersey has a full front zipper and a racing cut collar with a chin guard. Its main fabric is a PFAS-free polyester/spandex blend, and the back and sleeves offer UPF +15 protection.
Women's and men's models of the Pace jersey are available and have an MSRP of $150. Men's color options are Blacktop, Lime Sorbet, or Purple Moon. Women's color choices are Purple Moon or Sun Daze. Sizes for both range from XS to XXL.
|
Sources
2/ https://bikerumor.com/7mesh-new-mtb-road-gravel-clothing-spring-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 7mesh announces new MTB, road and gravel clothing for spring 2024
- UK increases funding for international space projects
- Accelerators, incubators and innovation programs
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Islamabad HC rejects Imran Khan-led party's request to postpone tomorrow's Senate elections
- Jokowi Ratifies Presidential Decree on Rotary Membership in FATF Money Laundering Eradication Task Force
- The actor Ricardo Couto, professor and member of the actors of “Plata quemada” and “Corazn de fuego”, has died
- Does Penn State football have a different energy this spring? What I have seen and heard
- We found the best wedding guest dresses on Amazon
- Microsoft is setting the stage for an all-out AI talent war with Google
- Rahul Bose calls current superstars 'bad actors with a lot of charisma' | Bollywood
- Xi meets Vietnam National Assembly Speaker, calls for strong sense of community with shared future