7mesh announces new MTB, road and gravel clothing for spring 2024

If you've ever tried 7meshs clothing, you'll know that the brand offers premium, thoughtfully designed gear that hides their attention to detail with deceptively simple-looking construction and tasteful aesthetics. Located in the mountain biking mecca of Squamish, British Columbia, the company has incredible proving grounds for mountain bike equipment, but also plenty of scenic roads and routes for road and gravel riding.

For Spring 2024, 7mesh has announced a few new or updated pieces for each riding discipline. The redesigned Glidepath Pant is a lightweight, versatile riding pant for mountain biking. Their new Horizon base layer provides insulation for cooler MTB or gravel rides, and the new Pace and Atlas road jerseys offer options for something race- or leisure-worthy.

Mountain biking:

On the mountain bike side, 7mesh has completely updated its Glidepath Pants. The Glidepaths are designed as a versatile, pedal-friendly pant suitable for a wide range of conditions. For 2024, they have been updated with a new trim shape that provides more knee articulation. The new models also feature a waist adjuster that features a continuous belt and small locking closures that hold securely with minimal bulk. If this system doesn't work for you, the pants also have belt loops.

The Glidepath Pants are made from a lightweight, 4-way stretch fabric with a PFC/PFAS-free DWR coating. Other features include a double-snap zipper fly and updated cuffed hems with stretch elastic panels. The Glidepaths offer a slightly relaxed regular fit and are cut with room for lightweight knee pads. The waist is raised at the back to provide good coverage in the riding position.

For storage, the pants offer two hand pockets and two zippered side pockets. Conservationists will be happy to know that Glidepaths are made from Bluesign approved and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified fabrics.

7mesh offers the Glidepath Pant in styles for men and women. MSRP is $180 and sizes range from XS to XXL. Color options for men are black, midnight blue or shale. Women's color choices are black or shale.

MTB/Gravel:

Photo by J. Kullman

The new long sleeve Horizon Base Coat is designed to take the chill out of cooler rides. This thin, breathable base layer is made from antibacterial polyester that wicks away sweat and provides UPF +50 sun protection. This part was included in the 7meshs MTB and Road/Gravel press releases, so it is suitable for all of these types of riding.

The Horizon base layer offers an athletic fit that hugs the body without being too tight. It is designed to pair well with 7mesh jerseys and thermals. This garment is made from ecological PFC/PFAS-free fabrics, Bluesign and Oeko-Tex 100 certified.

Photo by J. Kullman

Men's and women's models of the Horizon base layer are available. Sizes for both range from XS to XXL, and color options are Butterscotch or Midnight Blue. MSRP is $80.

Road/gravel jerseys:

New Atlas jersey is the latest three-season model from 7meshs, choose the jersey for road and gravel riding. This jersey is ideal on its own for warmer outings or as a layer, under a vest or over an insulating base layer. The Atlas is offered in women's and men's styles, as well as long and short sleeve designs.

The Atlas offers a skin fit that falls somewhere between running and relaxing. It's made from a tight-knit LYCRA T400 fabric that offers spandex-free stretch, durable shape and moisture-wicking properties. To improve freedom of movement, the front hem of the Atlas jersey does not have a dart. The back hem, however, helps keep things in place.

Photo by J. Kullman

The jersey features a full-length front zipper and rear zippered Anything pockets provide generous storage space for long rides. All Atlas jerseys are made from PFAS-free fabrics that provide UPF +30 sun protection.

Short-sleeved models for men and women sell for $160 and long-sleeved versions for $190. Sizes range from XS to XXL. Men's short sleeve color options are black, alpine, or grape. Long sleeve color options are Black or Alpine. Women's short sleeve colors are Black, Alpine or Desert Rose. Long sleeve versions are available in black or Desert Rose.

For races or quick outings, the new Pace jersey offers a fitted shape and ultra-light, breathable materials. To keep you cool, the jersey features mesh areas on the front and under the arms, and uses Coldblack-infused fabric to repel the sun's rays.

Streamlined mesh Anything pockets on the back allow for generous storage while keeping the jersey light and thin. A zippered pocket on one side provides secure storage for more valuable items.

This photo and the title photo are by J Kullman. All other images c. 7 stitches.

The Pace jersey has a full front zipper and a racing cut collar with a chin guard. Its main fabric is a PFAS-free polyester/spandex blend, and the back and sleeves offer UPF +15 protection.

Women's and men's models of the Pace jersey are available and have an MSRP of $150. Men's color options are Blacktop, Lime Sorbet, or Purple Moon. Women's color choices are Purple Moon or Sun Daze. Sizes for both range from XS to XXL.

