Pop-up Shops Turn MN Fashion Week Into a Buy Local Market





Fashion Week MN (FWMN) returns for a week of shows, interactive exhibits and conversations. New this year are pop-up shops at each event. While some shows previously hosted a sales component, FWMN co-founder Sarah Edwards said the organization is committed to featuring pieces from local artists to help create sustainable business models for more than 90 designers whose work is presented during the week of shows. At the same time, the pop-ups give attendees the opportunity to purchase unique clothing and accessories, including pieces straight off the runway after the show, from local designers and businesses, in real time. “It was a conscious effort,” Edwards said. “Part of the philosophy of Fashion Week MN is to ensure that designers have a place to sell their work. I also think it's exciting that people can see what's on the runway and buy it there- down.” This spring's lineup includes six shows, from an event featuring models 60 and older to a show produced by the University of Minnesota's student lifestyle publication. The shows will also include discussions on topics of our time, such as ethical fashion and mental health. “All of our producers, designers and creatives care deeply about different issues and a lot of our shows are not typical 'Just show up and see the fashion,'” Edwards said. “I would say it's even more about community than fashion. It's really about bringing people from all walks of life together and putting fashion at the center.” Tickets and event information for Fashion Week MN are available at fashionweekmn.com. I am fabulous: There will be no velor tracksuits or floral nightgowns at this fashion show featuring men and women aged 60 and over. These seniors will walk the runway, showing that beauty and style can be fierce at any age. In addition to the parade, there will be purchases from vendors. (11 a.m. April 14. $40 to $75. Hutton House, 10715 South Shore Drive, Medicine Lake. eventbrite.com) In the studio: Part of the larger “Fashion Revolution Week”, which aims to raise awareness of the environmental cost of fashion and promote sustainable and ethical practices. A runway show showcases the latest collections from sustainability-focused Minnesota designers. Guests can purchase pieces off the runway or place orders with designers. (6 p.m. April 16. $30 to $75. Machine Shop, 300 SE. 2nd Street, Mpls. eventbrite.com) Resurrection of the Golden Era: Representing the golden age of fashion houses, the models wear vintage pieces from Chanel, Dior and Maison Margiela. A vintage market will feature interactive exhibits and displays as well as shopping opportunities. (6 p.m. April 17. $40 to $75. The Lowlands, 160 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul. eventbrite.com) Man down: A partnership with local nonprofits and community organizations to raise awareness and funds for men's mental health. The fashion show highlights the men's clothing collections. Doors open with a pop-up shop and resource fair before the 6:15 p.m. parade. (5 p.m. April 18. $40. The Luminaire, 770 SE. 9th St., Mpls. eventbrite.com) The rotunda : Young and emerging artists collaborate to produce an immersive parade experience. Featured designers include Afro Curvy Amazonia, Monica Dinh, Dare to Darling and more. (6 p.m. April 19. $40 to $75. Glass House, 145 N. Holden St., Mpls. eventbrite.com) Evolve: The MN Fashion Week finale spotlights two dozen emerging and established designers as they showcase their spring collections. Scroll through looks from Danielle Everine, Scott J. Lehmann, Karen Morris Millinery, Joeleen Torvick, Tomaschya, Tila and the Textiles, Alma Mia and more. (6:30 p.m. April 20. $75-$120. Star Bar + Bistro, 618 2nd Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com) Melissa Walker contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/fashion-week-mn-springs-into-action-with-a-fresh-take/600357210/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos