Lisa from Blackpink takes the sweater dress to the extreme





Original knitwear is here for spring. And, judging by Lisa's latest outfit, even more unique knit shoes are coming, too. Over the weekend, the Blackpink star proved the winter trend persists by heading to a fan event in her native Thailand. The flesh-colored Lisa mini dress, from the fall 2024 collection of Parisian brand Vaillants, was designed with a glittery mesh fabric, long sleeves and a teenage skirt. Instead of a traditional strapless bodice, the piece featured a sculptural braided detail that went all the way around the top. Sweater dresses have long been a staple for fashion girls, and even though Lisa's version was short in the literal sense, it certainly didn't lack wow factor. The rappers' knitting fun didn't stop there. Instead of a traditional stiletto or platform, she styled her look with matching boots designed in the same comfortable fabric as her dress. The pair extended to Lisa's knees and was accented with an all-over herringbone pattern. From there, the musician completed her look with a pearl necklace and cluster ring from Paccharee. Fittingly, she styled her hair into a series of long, bold braids. Her shoes also had hints of the lingerie trend. They almost looked like high-fashion garters, largely because of the knitted fabric that twisted to the singer's figure. Lisa has been showing the best of her style in recent weeks. She's donned everything from glitzy disco ball gowns and leather hot pants to archival gems and fashion-forward LBDs. She's been leaning into Louis Vuitton lately, usually rare pieces like a bag from Marc Jacobs' collaboration with Stephen Sprouse, but she also sports independent brands, as she did with her latest outfit, in the same breath. And while understated knits are usually associated with grandmothers and cold, crisp weather, Lisa tailored her look perfectly for spring. Yes, thanks to the leggy silhouette of the dress. But also because of its braided hem and the curved lingerie shoe which added an unexpected touch to the look. These are definitely not your grandmother's knits, no, but they are so cool.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/lisa-vaillant-braided-knit-mini-dress-boots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos