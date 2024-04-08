Zendaya Wears Custom Tennis Ball Heels and Plunging Pleated Dress for 'Challengers' Photocall





Game, set, fashion match. Zendaya took her dedication to tennis to the next level while promoting her new movie “Challengers” in Rome, Italy, wearing a pair of white pumps with real tennis balls attached to the heel. The “Dune” star, 27, wore a plunging silver Loewe dress with special heels as she posed for photos on an Italian rooftop, joining co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist for the shoot. Zendaya's custom Loewe heels featured tennis balls with the designer's logo attached to the heels. AFP via Getty Images She wore her best tennis-themed hairstyle to attend a photocall for 'Challengers.' AFP via Getty Images The ultra-plunging dress featured a pleated skirt. AFP via Getty Images She sparkled in a silver Loewe tennis dress. AFP via Getty Images Her sparkling drop-waist dress was a custom creation from the Spanish fashion house, featuring a tennis-ready pleated skirt and black striped trim. The “Greatest Showman” actress who plays a tennis coach caught in a love triangle between her husband and their former friend in the film kept the sporty vibe going with her white pumps, which included tennis balls with the Loewe logo attached to the imposing heels. She wore her freshly dyed blonde hair pulled back halfway with the bottom flipped, accessorized with silver earrings and several bangles. Hot on the heels of their standout “Dune: Part Two” press tour, the “Euphoria” star and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, whipped up plenty of on-the-nose looks to promote “Challengers.” .” The film's director, Luca Guadagnino (left), and stars Mike Faist (right) and Josh O'Connor (second from left) looked like they were dressed for a different occasion during the photo shoot. AFP via Getty Images The actress posed on a sunny Roman rooftop. AFP via Getty Images Zendaya wore another tennis-themed dress to the film's premiere in Sydney. Getty Images She wore white tennis shoes in Paris. AFP via Getty Images Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Zendaya showed off her new hair color at the film's premiere in Sydney, Australia, wearing a shimmering green Loewe dress with a tennis player graphic on it. She then wore a white crop top with sparkly mesh briefs and skirt for a promotional event in Australia, wearing a three-piece set by Lacostes creative director Pelagia Kolotouros. For more Page Six style… The former Disney star also showed off white tennis outfits on the red carpet in Paris, sporting a custom Louis Vuitton dress with a wide belt and extra-long hair extensions. Stay tuned for Z's next tenniscore look as the “Challengers” promotional tour continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/04/08/style/zendaya-wears-custom-tennis-ball-heels-and-plunging-pleated-dress-for-challengers-photocall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos