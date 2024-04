Stylist Tallulah Harlech talks about her favorite fashion finds

Known for her style, acting and writing titles such as Vanity Fair And VogueTallulah Harlech is also a fashion editor at Pop Magazine. She has posed for legendary photographers including Mario Testino, Bruce Weber, and Ellen Von Unwerth, and has contributed to SHOWstudios industry panels discussing all things fashion. Tallulah also recently worked with Michael Stewart on his AW23 Standing Ground show at London Fashion Week. Tallulah was recently in Ireland working with Kildare Village, where she brought her vision to life in a specially curated show featuring an exclusive preview of what's to come for SS24 at Kildare Village. Here, we get a glimpse of her enviable wardrobe… How would you describe your personal style? Sports ninja with a touch of Morticia Adams. The essential shoe/sneaker Lowes!!! Any Loewe shoe. The all-purpose coat Vintage military coats for men all day long. The perfect jeans Low-rise black denim from The Row. The essential knitwear Knitwear makes me itch so N/A. Everyday jewelry I love minimalist style when it comes to jewelry. The handbag to carry everywhere A fabric tote bag from an art gallery. The cozy casual Sunday look Vintage 90s men's sports sweaters and my own black leggings (coming soon, stay tuned for the

launch of the Tallulahs brand this year). The ultimate pajamas Tekla's pajamas. The party seems inevitable The main thing about celebrating is smelling good. The most precious piece Collection of my mothers Galliano and Chanel. The wish list item Custom-made Standing Ground black long dress. The vintage store to know Diane Ashmans in Welshpool Shropshire. Who to follow to have style on social media My goth twin Tish Weinstock. Beauty essentials / skincare ritual Organic food, good sleep, good moisturizer from the Korean skincare brand Holika Holika, Less On Skin cream.

