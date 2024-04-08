Dressed to Kilt: Our Favorite Looks from the Celebrity Runway





The “Dressed to Kilt” fashion show dazzled Toronto audiences on Saturday, National Tartan Day. This year's event was the first to take place on Commonwealth soil and brought together top designers, influencers and culture enthusiasts from around the world. For the first time in the event's history, Dressed to Kilt took place outside the United States. The 2024 theme was Dressing for Adventure: From Caledonia to Canada. It was an opportunity for designers to showcase an outdoor lifestyle encompassing Scottish traditions of hunting, shooting, horse riding and hiking, as well as the Canadian skating, skiing and outdoor sports scene. winter in the broad sense. Miss Scotland, Chelsie Allison, led the way on the podium in her own kilt. Other models included Santa Paul Mason of Canada Fashion, Alaine Bosse AKA The Kilted Chef and Canadian military heroes. The charity event took place at a former Ontario government building, the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex. Funds raised that evening went to the Royal Canadian Legion, Canada's largest veterans organization. We are delighted to bring back Dressed to Kilt for its 2024 edition, continuing the tradition of showcasing the intersection of Scottish heritage and contemporary fashion, says Dr Geoffrey Scott Carroll, founder of Friends of Scotland, the charity organization organizing the event. This year's event was the most dynamic yet, with an extraordinary lineup of designers, artists and cultural offerings that will inspire and delight audiences around the world. Dressed to Kilt was co-founded by actor Sir Sean Connery and Dr. Geoffrey Carroll in 2003. Although New York Fashion Shows are home to Dressed to Kilt, this annual celebrity fashion show has also performed in front of audiences in a castle, a cathedral and an airplane hangar in Houston, as well as in Los Angeles and Washington DC. Sir Sean Connery, Gerard Butler, Alan Cumming, Kiefer Sutherland, Kyle MacLachlan, Mike Myers and Brian Cox are among the high-profile celebrities who have walked the catwalks in previous years. The charity event raised significant amounts of money for the families of injured veterans. For more information, please visit their websiteor follow Dressed to Kilt on Instagram @dressedtokilt.

