Jane Seymour Goes Sexy Cowgirl at the 2024 CMT Awards in Black Dress and Boots





Jane Seymour has gone country. For the CMT Music Awards ceremony, Sunday April 7, the 73-year-old British actress leaned into a western-inspired style. Seymour was all smiles in a sexy black sequin Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet dress with a lace-trimmed neckline and a ruffled skirt. She accessorized with black, red and white cowboy boots for a country touch. The star added a silver heart-shaped necklace for a touch of glamour. Seymour's dark blonde hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and she wore bright, natural makeup. Jane Seymour at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty

At the event, the former Bond girl was among the ceremony's presenters, alongside other stars including Billy Bob Thornton, Melissa Etheridge, Jelly Roll, Emma Roberts, Emily Osment and Minnie Driver. Jane Seymour at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Nicola Gell/FilmMagic

Seymour was accompanied by her boyfriend John Zambetti, although the couple did not pose on the red carpet together. She made her relationship with the musician public in October 2023 by sharing a pair of photos with Zambetti in the caption: “I have never been happier. . In an essay written in January 2024 for CosmopolitanSeymour opened up about the couple's sex life, noting that her age has made their intimacy more wonderful and passionate than anything I can remember, because it is based on trust, love and experience. Jane Seymour with her boyfriend John Zambetti at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

“I know myself and my body now, and John has had his own experiences in his life, it's not like when we were younger,” she continued. “I guess among the younger generations, people have sex first and then say, 'Oh, by the way, hello. How are you?' THE Dr. Quinn, medicine woman The alumnus also continued to speak out against ageism in Hollywood and beyond. She recently signed for biopharmaceutical company Insmeds Speak in BE campaign, which raises awareness about invisibility, a social phenomenon that devalues ​​women in society as they age. A lot of women, sort of [age] 50 years later, kind of hide and expect not to be listened to or heard, Seymour told PEOPLE exclusively at the Oscars Wilde Awards in March 2024. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. This is a very important problem in the medical world, because we must give women the means to defend their rights, she continued. Seymour also shared that she rejects the idea that a woman in her 60s is past her prime. I'm 73 and I don't feel old, she said, I realize the rest of the world is probably looking and saying, Ohh, that's old. What I want to do is redefine it. It's not old,” Seymour added. “It's wisdom on two legs.

