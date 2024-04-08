Fashion
Understanding the Marketing Genius Behind Kim Kardashians SKIMS
What is the biggest event of the month of March? March madness.
What is SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, offering in March? Stars of the month of March: the brand's latest stroke of marketing genius, where the nation's brightest college basketball stars, including our own Jared McCain put on some new Terry men's loungewear.
This isn't the first time SKIMS has collaborated with big names in sports or attempted to break into the men's market. Last year, the brand became the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball, unveiling more men's products in an Instagram campaign with NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and with soccer and soccer stars Neymar Jr. and Nick Bosa, respectively .
The key to SKIMS’ success: strategic collaborations. At the bridal wear launch, they chose Alex Cooper, the famous host of Call Her Daddy, the second most listened to podcast on Spotify. Cooper is a certified engagement booster: several artists saw their streaming numbers to skyrocket after appearing on her show. A collaboration with SKIMS is obvious.
And that's just one example. The tastes of Kate Moss, Snoop Dogg, Bailiff, SZA And frozen spice have all appeared in SKIMS promotional content, not to mention brand collaborations with the fashion house Fendi and jewelry house Swarovski. Every corner of Instagram is full of SKIMS. The posts, stories and reels that beautifully decorate brands Instagram page I'm not lying when they say everyone wears skims. Well, all celebrities are. What about real people?
You may see a product on billboards on the streets and on your feed, but if it's not good, you won't buy it. SKIMS, however, is for the people. It's actually an inclusive sale of products in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X and miscellaneous, with over 10 shades to match every skin tone. The product reviews are excellent, praising the comfort and portability and justifying the high prices as people become repeat customers. Flattering, sexy and sweet appear again and again in these reviews.
SKIMS is not entirely flash, but a very good product. And investors agree, valuing SKIMS at more than 4 billion dollars (superior to Tom Ford and Calvin Klein), making Kim a billionaire In the process. $750 million in sales in 2023 for a company that sells the majority of its products online, markets them almost exclusively online, with only a few pop-up stores and distribution at Nordstrom and Saks. Who buys? A clientele made up of 70% millennials and Gen Zers.
It's no surprise that a company founded by Kim Kardashian knows how to appeal to a large audience. But she's not the only mastermind here, in fact, she has a superstar couple to thank: Emma and Jens Grede.
Emma founded Good American with Khloe Kardashian in 2016 and also associated Nathalie Portman with Dior. Jens is behind Brady by Tom Brady and FRAMEa successful denim brand based in California, to name just a few of their recent achievements.
Jens Wednesday Agency, the marketing group he co-founded with his friend Erik Torstensson in 2003, is also the reason we Mr. Porterarguably the world's leading luxury online retailer.
In 2014, GQ gave the duo the highest possible praise, a hint for those wondering what Jens brings to the SKIMS table:
Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson are creative mathematicians. . . incorporating an almost mind-bogglingly diverse collection of fashion companies. . . They are savvy marketers, vanity editors, e-commerce architects, art directors, agile investors, clothing designers, cultural editors, and contemporary trendsetters.
Emma met Jens when she joined the agency in the late 2000s, and for years they helped brands bring their visions to life. They then decided to use this expertise to create their own brands, SKIMS being one of them.
So, SKIMS not only has Kim Kardashian at the helm, but also some of the most successful marketers-turned-entrepreneurs to date, serving as CEO and CPO. And if you haven't seen Emma, she's an influencer se. Both know exactly how to use SKIMS, surfaces and appearances to their advantage.
