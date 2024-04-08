All the details of Carrie Bradshaw's wedding dress in “Sex and the City”

She wouldn't be Carrie Bradshaw if she didn't wear an unforgettable wedding dress!

For Sex and the city: the film, released in May 2008, Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) donned an ivory Vivienne Westwood ballgown for her first attempt down the aisle with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) at the New York Public Library. Although Mr. Big eventually gets cold feet and leaves her at the altar, Carrie's wedding look is one of the show's most iconic fashion moments.

The strapless corset dress with a pointed bust and ruffled skirt inspired brides around the world, with a cocktail version of the dress selling out within hours in 2009, according to Charm. More than 15 years after Carrie was left at the altar, she took the dress back for a happier occasion in And just like that. This time, pairing it with a teal cape, teal shoes, and a birdcage veil, Carrie wore the dress to the Met Gala during season 2.

“It was very special to have it back in our possession for a brief period of time and to understand how it helped tell this story now,” Parker told PEOPLE of wearing the dress again in 2023.

From the designer to the bold accessories she wore with it, here's everything you need to know about Carrie Bradshaw's wedding dress from Sex and the city: the film.

The Carrys dress was designed by Vivienne Westwood

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson in “Sex and the City: The Movie”.

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock



The Carries wedding dress originally appeared in the Vivienne Westwood Gold Labels Fall/Winter 2007 collection titled “Wake Up Cave Girl”, according to Vogue UK. Brigitte Stepputtis, head of couture at Vivienne Westwood, told the outlet in June 2023 that the dress was inspired by the diamond cutting technique.

Often called a cloud dress, the ivory dress was modified to fit Carrie's character. In the film, Carrie receives the dress along with a note from Westwood. The note says: Dear Carrie, I saw your photo of Vogue to pull. This dress belongs to you! My love, Vivienne Westwood.”

In 2018, Westwood released a collection of pieces inspired by Carries wedding dress to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sex and the city: the filmby Marie Claire.

The strapless dress was made from two types of fabric

Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in “Sex and the City: The Movie.”

James Devaney/WireImage



Carry's ballgown was nicknamed the cloud dress at the time because of its unique skirt shape, which resembled a puffy cloud. To create this voluminous skirt, the dress was made from several fabrics and separated into two tiers. The top half of the dress was ivory silk duchess satin with gold backing, while the bottom half was ivory silk Radzimir taffeta.

The dress featured a pointed bust and cinched waist

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of “Sex and the City: The Movie”.

James Devaney/WireImage



The corseted bodice featured a pointed bust and cinched waist, signature Westwood design elements. The sweetheart neckline of the bodice was exaggerated by the pointed bust, which then tapered at the waist before transitioning into a low-waisted skirt.

Carrie completed her wedding look with bold accessories

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of “Sex and the City: The Movie”.

James Devaney/WireImage



In true Carrie fashion, her bridal accessories were just as iconic as her wedding dress itself. The champagne veil she wore was accompanied by something blue, a vintage bird of paradise headpiece featuring turquoise feathers and a stuffed bird.

In a 2022 video for Vogue, Parker shared that she saw the helmet and thought it was beautiful. She and the wardrobe team chose to pursue the idea and did not approve it with director Michael Patrick King before shooting the wedding scene.

We knew what we thought about it, and like many things…we couldn't throw ourselves in court and present a truly reasoned argument. We had every chance of losing the case, she said. I didn't share or discuss with Michael Patrick King in advance, which was, you know, not fair, it was a bit of an ambush, and when I got on set he said: Why is there a bird on your head? And I said to myself: Look at the bird. You would have made the same decision.

Parker continued: Of course, you know, he argued against it, and he wins a lot, for good reason. There's something always going on in his head. He knows things that I often don't know and don't want to know. But we won, and then, of course, he put it in. I think later she said, “I had a bird on my head!”

Her spectacular bridal look also included a crystal brooch and snakeskin cage heels, which fans spotted when she ran to confront Mr. Big in the street after he failed to show up to their wedding .

Carrie almost wore a black wedding dress

Sarah Jessica Parker on location for “Sex and the City: The Movie.”

Kristin Callahan/Everett



Wearing a wedding look is one of the most memorable fashion moments of Sex and the city, but it almost didn't happen. Talk with Access Hollywood in March 2023, costume designer Patricia Field revealed that she originally wanted Carrie to wear Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, a black Zac Posen dress.

I think I was inspired by her relationship, up and down and inside out, with Mr. Big, Field said of his idea to put Carrie in a black dress. In a way, it was as if it had become a mourning dress.

While Carrie may not have ended up wearing a black wedding dress, Parker did wear one for her own wedding to husband Matthew Broderick in May 1997.

Carrie reused the Vivienne Westwood dress in And just like that

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw's wedding dress,…And just like that.

James Devaney/Getty Images



For the season 2 premiere of And just like that, Carrie donned her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress for an evening at the Met Gala. While she accessorized again with the bird fascinator, she repurposed the look with a teal cape, matching pumps, and a birdcage veil.

Parker told PEOPLE in June 2023 that it was a trip to get the dress back in time to shoot the scene.

We weren't entirely sure we'd be able to get the dress back, she said. It was in London and it was complicated to get it through customs on time and make sure it was the original dress? The color was different.

Parker also shared that she and King tried to breathe new life into the dress, but that it was terrifying to put it on more than a decade later.

It was really amazing and fun and thank goodness it fit! she told PEOPLE.