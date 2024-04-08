URI Students to Showcase Their Designs at Annual Spring Splash Fashion Show – Rhody Today





KINGSTON, RI April 8, 2024 Looking for a way to spring in the new season? Well, that's exactly what you can do by attending an event presented by the University of Rhode Island's Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design and its students who will showcase their creativity in fashion. The department, part of the College of Business, will hold its 20th annual Spring Splash Fashion Show on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. in the Memorial Union Ballroom. The show will showcase the hard work and dedication of students in the department. Tickets for the fashion show, fees are $10 for URI students, $25 for the general public, and $50 for VIP tickets. Spring Splash is open to student designers who have completed the course requirements. Sixteen students create pieces for this spring show. Twenty-four models will present the creations during their fashion show. BOLD LOOK: Alia Darius wears a red dress at last year's show. It was designed by Denise Manu, who will earn her bachelor's degree in textiles, fashion merchandising and design during URI's spring commencement ceremonies. Crystal Mnoz, textile and fashion merchandising major, of Cheshire, Connecticut; Jade Totten of Amston, Conn.; Denise Manu of Pawtucket; Luke Norman of Longmeadow, Mass.; and Sabrina Fischer of Riverside, Connecticut, create several pieces for the show and participate in independent study for a course based on their Spring Splash experiences. These runway looks are the product of months of creative sketching, pattern making and sewing. Their work is top-notch, so expect to be impressed by their creativity and technical skills, said Susan Hannel, associate professor of textiles, fashion merchandising and design. Hannel has been the organizer of the show since 2004. Elaine Grullon, who came to URI in 2019 as an assistant professor in the department, has worked alongside Hannel on the event since her arrival. The marketing team, part of URI's College of Business staff, also helps. Jennifer Luther, college marketing coordinator, helped design a poster for the event, and Jennifer Diano, administrative assistant for the textiles department, helped with logistics. JEANS STATEMENT: Craig Hobin shows off his own unique set of jeans at last year's show. He earned his bachelor's degree in textiles, fashion merchandising and design last year and will earn his master's degree this year. Spring Splash is a fundraising event designed to support students and the department. With the proceeds, the department hopes to purchase more sewing machines and support experiential opportunities for students. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the show. Members of the public will be able to choose the winner of two public favorite awards, supported through the generosity of Linda Welters, professor of textiles, fashion merchandising and design. Benjamin Smith, a sports media and public relations specialist at the University of Rhode Island and an intern in the Department of Communications and Marketing, wrote this press release.

