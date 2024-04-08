Karen Fairchild Dons a Rotating Sheer Dress at the 2024 CMT Awards





Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town arrived at the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, wearing a sheer floral dress Rotate Birger Christensen. The “Little White Church” singer donned the brand's Reba Floral Mesh Fringe Maxi Dress, which featured a sheer nude mesh base adorned with purple and green floral print embroidery. The dress was also made with long sleeves and a high collar. Fairchild paired the sheer garment with a cream-colored scoop-neck bodysuit underneath. Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Billboard For her makeup, the star wore a dark smokey eye look and nude lips. Additionally, Fairchild's long, dark tresses were styled into messy waves and thrown over her shoulders. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush with Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Billboard Working with her stylist Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe on looks using unique combinations of colors and patterns to make a statement, Fairchild was last seen at the 2023 CMA Music Awards while wearing a black and white dress by Reem Acra . The star's dress was adorned with a selection of strands of crystals and pearls. Additionally, Fairchild's look was styled with an angular white collar and matching white cuffs. The CMT Music Awards began in 1967 and is a fan-voted awards ceremony. The 2024 ceremony will honor Trisha Yearwood with the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. Kelsea Ballerini will host the evening's proceedings, with performances from Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney and more. Check out more red carpet arrivals from the 2024 CMT Music Awards below:

