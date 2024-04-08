PBC Players of the Week of April 8

Women's athletics

Track Athlete of the Week – Claire Mills, North Georgia

Mills won the 3,000 steeplechase at the UWG Legends Meet in Carrollton, clocking 11:30.59. It was her third first place finish of the season, first in the steeplechase, with her second fastest time of the year. The senior from Lilburn, Ga., finished five seconds ahead of the field. She also ran the 4×400 relay, helping the team finish fourth.

On-Field Athlete of the Week – Sariya Henry, Clayton State

Henry, a co-ed athlete competing in her first track meet of the year after the women's basketball season ended, finished second in the high jump at the UWG Legends Invitational. The sophomore from Lawrenceville, Georgia, cleared the bar at 5 feet 10 inches on her first attempt at that height. She finished sixth overall in the competition against 20 other jumpers and her height is the second highest in the PBC this season.

Men's athletics

Track and Field Athlete of the Week – Avery Jaynes, Augusta

Jaynes broke a school record and set an NCAA provisional time in the 10K at the Lee University Fast Break Invitational. The junior from Brooklet, Ga., ran a time of 30:05.37, finishing fourth out of 55 runners in the event. His time was eight seconds off the lead, the fastest in the PBC at 22 seconds and 14 seconds ahead of the NCAA provisional mark. It was also the 23rd fastest 10K race in NCAA Division II this season.

On-Field Athlete of the Week – Antonio Caito, Embry-Riddle

Caito finished in second place in the triple jump at the South Florida Invitational this weekend, reaching an NCAA provisional distance of 15.29m on her fifth attempt. The distance is a new PBC record, a new ERAU school record and the fifth-longest triple jump in NCAA Division II this season. The sophomore from Indianapolis, Indiana, also competed on the ERAU 4×100 relay team.

Women's tennis

Player of the Week – Viktorie Wojcikova, North Georgia

Wojcikova played a major role in what was a very successful week for the No. 4 University of North Georgia women's tennis team. Through three matches, the then-senior of Jestebnik 87, Czech Republic, went 6-0 in three doubles and three singles matches. Four of those wins helped the Nighthawks improve to 17-0 by beating No. 7 West Alabama and No. 9 Flagler. Against Flagler, Wojcikova defeated ITA women's singles No. 40 Dana Heiman in comeback fashion 2-6, 7-6 (7-2 tiebreaker), 6-4 for the win. In doubles against Flagler, she teamed with senior teammate Johanna Lippert to defeat the No. 5 ranked doubles duo in the country 6-3. She and Lippert also beat West Alabama's No. 37 doubles team 7-5 on Tuesday.

Men's tennis

Player of the Week – Joaquin Benoit, North Georgia

Despite a loss for the No. 10 University of North Georgia men's tennis team on the road at No. 3 Flagler, senior Joaquin Benoit won two matches against the Saints. In the No. 1 doubles match, the senior from Mar del Plata, Argentina, worked with partner Robin Eldin to defeat ITA men's doubles No. 17 Phillip Lemken and Simon Malis 6-3. Then, in the No. 1 singles match, Benoit doubled the lead by defeating No. 11 Jacopo Denitto convincingly 6-2, 6-1. Benoit is now 9-2 in singles play this year.

Women's golf

Co-Players of the Week: Jordyn Hodgson and Stella Jelinek, Flagler

Hodgson and Jelinek both finished tied for second at the Lady Moc 2.0, each shooting a three-under-par 213. Hodgson shot rounds of 70-70-73 while Jelinek had 71-68-74. Hodgson, a junior from Orlando, Fla., achieved a career-best 54 holes with the result, notching her sixth top 10 of the season and third top five with 37 pars and nine birdies. Jelinek's 68 was the lowest score of the second round and she finished in the top 10 for the seventh time in eight events with her sixth top five. The sophomore from Leimen, Germany, is ranked No. 3 nationally in the scoreboard rankings and leads the PBC with a stroke average of 71.32.

Men's lacrosse

Player of the Week – Carter Wilcox, Lander

Wilcox had a huge game Saturday, helping Lander defeat Flagler for his first PBC win this season. The junior forward from Harrisburg, North Carolina, scored three goals and dished out two assists in the win. His three goals and five points were a career high for Wilcox. His third goal of the game came in overtime to give the Bearcats the victory. After Flagler tied the score with 19 seconds left, Wilcox won the game 1:13 into overtime with an unassisted goal. Wilcox is currently seventh in the PBC in assists per game.

Soft ball

Player of the Week – Karlie Gutierrez, Georgia College & State University

Gutierrez was outstanding in five games last week, hitting .563 with a 1.188 slugging percentage, two home runs, two triples and nine RBIs. The freshman catcher from Newnan, Ga., was 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs in Game 2 against West Georgia midweek. She then hit .500 in a three-game series against Georgia Southwestern. She went 2-for-3 in the first game with two RBIs, then was 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run in the second game, driving in three. During the week, she scored five runs, had a .632 on-base percentage, made no errors in 34 opportunities behind the plate, and threw out two would-be base stealers. Gutierrez is currently second in the PBC with 47 RBIs and is ranked in the top 10 in the conference in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, hits and triples.

Pitcher of the Week – Tybee Denton, North Georgia

Denton pitched three complete games this week, all of which were wins, for the No. 2 University of North Georgia softball team. The week began with a 9-0, five-inning victory at Shorter in which the senior from Homer, Ga., allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out six batters. sockets. In the first game of a doubleheader against Columbus State, Denton pitched seven complete innings with 10 strikeouts to mark his fifth outing with double-digit Ks this year. The next day, Denton helped seal the Cougars' sweep with a five-inning, four-strikeout performance in which she allowed just three hits. Sunday's win marked Denton's 20th of the year and made her the No. 1 female pitcher in the NCAA division. II with 20 victories this season. With a record of 20-1, Denton's winning percentage (.952) is the highest in the nation among all pitchers with 17 or more wins.

Freshman of the Week – Kate Newberry, USC Aiken

Newberry earns his third weekly honor of the season after hitting .412 with a .824 slugging percentage in five games for the Pacers. The DP from Watkinsville, Ga., went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in the opener against Emmanuel. She homered in the opener of a three-game series against Augusta and hit another in the second game with a double. Newberry is currently ninth in the PBC in hitting percentage.

Baseball

Player of the Week – Ethan Wilder, Lander

Wilder helped the Bearcats to a 4-0 week, hitting .550 with a .750 slugging percentage. The senior shortstop from West Palm Beach, Fla., had multiple hits in the four games with a home run and 12 RBIs total. He went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs midweek against Erskine. He then hit .571 in a three-game sweep of USC Aiken. He homered in Game 2 of this series, driving in four, then homered four more in Game 3, going 4 for 5. He scored six runs, stole two bases and helped drive in five double games. Wilder is currently third in the PBC in batting average, seventh in slugging, eighth in on-base percentage. He is also third in the league in RBIs, tied for second in doubles and tied for the league lead in triples.

Pitcher of the Week – Trace Goforth, Columbus State

Goforth pitched a nine-inning, four-hit complete-game shutout against USC Beaufort in the three-game series finale Sunday. The sophomore right-hander from Palmetto, Fla., allowed no walks and struck out 13. After allowing a single in the first inning, he retired 14 Sand Sharks in a row, retiring the side in the order to the second and fifth. Finishing the game with 115 pitches thrown, he never allowed more than one hit in an inning, improving to 6-2 on the season. Goforth is currently sixth in the PBC in strikeouts, seventh in opponent batting average and tied for second in the league in wins.

Freshman of the Week – Noah Darden, North Georgia

Darden hit .625 in a three-game sweep of Augusta with three doubles and five RBIs. The outfielder from Cumming, Georgia, hit a double in all three games against the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 in the series finale with four RBIs. He also had a point in the opening game. He drew four walks and had an on-base percentage of 1.000 for the week and did not strike out in eight at-bats. Darden is tied for 10th in the PBC in doubles.