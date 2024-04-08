Cher and Anitta ring in blockbuster Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Italian craftsmanship that rises to the level of art is on display at the Palazzo Reale (Royal Palace) in Milan, where Dolce & Gabbana has brought the best of its haute couture, tailoring and jewelry. From the baroque to the opera and the absolute devotion of Domenico Dolce to Sicily and the Milan of Stefano Gabbana, the entire universe of the two creators (once a couple in life) is exposed in the new exhibition “From the heart to the hands: Dolce & Gabbana.” The exhibition has just opened its doors in Milan, as a world premiere, before touring museums around the world.

Sponsored by the Municipality of Milan: Culture — and produced by Palazzo Reale and IMG — the exhibition, which can be visited until July 31, is curated by French fashion historian Florence Müller, who has previously served as curator for Dior (“From Paris to the World”) and Yves Saint Laurent (“Retrospective”). This new fashion show, which also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the house, traces the creative process of the two creators, from the heart, where ideas are born, to the hands, through which they take shape.

A journey into the beauty of handmade products is also a declaration of love to all of Italy and to Milan in particular. Dolce and Gabbana say THR, jointly: “Originally, the exhibition was supposed to open in 2020. Then there was the pandemic, and we had to postpone everything, but we did not give up because it had always been our dream. Over the years, we have had the chance to revisit the project; we asked ourselves if this really represented us, if our message went straight to the heart. Only one thing was never in question, the first stop had to be at Royal Palacethe jewel of Milan and the world.

The invitations for the exhibition featured a model wearing a dress inspired by the Madonnina del Duomo. “When I arrived from my native country to Milan, I addressed a prayer to her,” says Dolce, “I asked her not to send me back to Sicily and to let me stay here. And fortunately, she listened to me Not only did the designer couple choose the fashion capital that hosted their beginnings and successes for the launch of their first exhibition, but they will also support the restoration of works and rooms in the Palais Royal, including the Salle du Throne.

The story of the exhibition actually already begins outside the Palais Royal, with some digital works created by visual artists, such as Felice Limosani, who delivers their interpretation of Dolce & Gabbana creations, or by Obvious Art, Alberto Maria Colombo, Quayola, Vittorio Bonapace. and Catelloo.

In the 10 rooms of the Piano Nobile of the palace, surprises follow one another. Visitors are welcomed in a room inspired by the splendor of the Venetian Scuola Grande di San Rocco, which houses the most beautiful works of Tintoretto. A large gallery with a mirrored ceiling and chandeliers displays the paintings of Anh Duong, the designers' longtime muse, framing a group of papier-mâché mannequins wearing dresses made from embroidery and crystals resulting from elaborate couture techniques.

Designed as a modern hall of mirrors, the next room pays homage to historic Venetian glassmakers, such as Barbini and Barovier & Toso, through dresses and capes adorned with handmade glass floral applications that, resembling jewelry delicate, sparkle in the light of antique chandeliers.

A curtain opens and you magically enter the ballroom of the Luchino Visconti The leopard, then you cross a threshold and enter a sanctuary of haute couture and exquisite jewelry designs. The ballroom of the Valguarnera-Gangi Palace in Palermo, where one of the most famous sequences from Visconti's film was filmed, has been painstakingly recreated and features a stunning dress inspired by the film. “This film is a fundamental reference for us,” explains Dolce, “it is also emblematic of the opposing dynamics that guide fashion, always torn between the past and the future.”

The beating heart of the exhibition is the room that reproduces the sewing and workshops of the fashion house, where tailors and artisans will work every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Today the idea of ​​the workshop, of the know-how, is a bit common,” says Dolce, “but we have had an internal sewing workshop since the first day, like the one where I was born and I grew up and where I still keep the original mirror from my father's workshop and the image of a Madonna given to my father by an archbishop.

Between Renaissance works of art, colorful tiles, refrigerators and Sicilian carriages, we move on to a tribute to Giacomo Serpotta, master of the Baroque period, with a selection of dresses from the Stucchi Alta Moda collection and a section dedicated to the myth, with gods materializing in the form of dresses from the Alta Moda collection presented in 2019 in the Valle dei Tempi in Agrigento. To finish, the meticulous reproduction of a theater, homage to the Scala in Milan, where the crimson curtain and the stands of the boxes open onto a scene of creations inspired by the creators' most cherished works.

“When we launched haute couture in 2012, it was an opportunity,” explains Gabbana, “to give us the benefit of unlimited creativity.” Unsurprisingly, the exhibition resembles a cinematic journey through an opulent universe made up of traditions such as the Sicilian cart or the cassata.

The show is a breathtaking journey into beauty in all its forms, from music to architecture, craftsmanship to myth. “We didn't want it to be a classic fashion show, full of clothes placed on soulless models,” Dolce and Gabbana explain together. “The dress lives through the person, through their way of being, their instinct. We have a more complex relationship with the dress, we do not consider it just as a piece of fabric, but as a true means of expression.

Many celebrities flocked to Milan to pay tribute to the two Italian designers, including Cher, Demi Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Helen Mirren, Theo James, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily James, Anitta, Isabella Rossellini, Naomi Campbell, Doyoung , Mun KaYoung, Eva Herzigova, Bianca Balti, Kitty Spencer, Isabeli Fontana, Mariacarla Boscono, Olivia Culpo, Alton Mason, Lucien Laviscount, Yuta Tamamori, Davide Calabria, Theo Hernandez, David Gandy and Adam Senn.

The exhibition “From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana” is proof that in fashion, creativity is very important, but it is not everything. It's not enough to have extraordinary ideas, you also need to know how to make them come true. Without the hands that give them shape, creativity or being an artist could not exist. “All Italians are artists,” concludes Dolce. “In every family there is an ancestor who was close to Caravaggio or who met Michelangelo, or perhaps who sang for Giuseppe Verdi. For Italians, even making stew is an act of artistic expression.

