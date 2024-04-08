Fashion
Gisele Bndchen wore a lace dress and Amazon has similar styles
Gisele Bündchen is turning up the pressure. The bombshell traveled to her native Brazil to celebrate the launch of her new cookbook, To feedand she opted for a slip dress that proves sheer, airy fabric is a spring essential.
The Bndchens midi dress had a plunging neckline and lingerie-inspired details that looked elegant in nude and white tones. But it was the lace detailing that had us searching for similar styles.
Lace is so practical for spring, which is why Bndchen and other stars like Chrissy Teigen are wearing it. It's lightweight and breathable and can dress up your outfit whether you wear it day or night. In dress form, lace is guaranteed to give off a vibe of simple elegance.
We've found plenty of elegant and flattering lace dresses perfect for spring on Amazon, including cocktail dresses, maxi dresses, and sleeveless styles starting at just $38.
Gisele Bndchen Inspired Lace Dresses on Amazon
- Riatobe Store Lace cocktail dress$40.99
- Merokeety Floral Lace A-Line Dress$38.95 with coupon (orig. $40.99)
- Dokuritu long lace dress$46.99
- Merokeety Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress$45 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Merokeety Short Sleeve Lace Dress$43.19 with coupon (orig. $47.99)
- Ecowish Spaghetti Strap Lace Dress$39.99
- Veiisar Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress$37.99
- Prettygarden long trapeze dress$43.99
- Ferlema - Long lace dress with square neck$48.99
- BerryGo V-Neck Maxi Dress$37.39 (originally $43.99)
Riatobe Store Lace cocktail dress
If you love the strappy details of the Bndchens dress, consider adding this similar style, available on Amazon, to your wardrobe for spring. Instead of a bustier, it instead has a V-neckline, which shows a subtle amount of skin. The midi silhouette provides great coverage for your legs and the bottom features a ruffled hem. A criticwho gave it five stars, called the dress so flattering, stylish and comfortable.
Merokeety Floral Lace Swing Dress, $39 with coupon
Short-sleeved dresses are always a popular choice for spring, as recently exemplified by stars like Reese Witherspoon. This lace dress from Merokeety is a smart choice for the season, with its short floaty sleeves providing more coverage than a tank top without looking restrictive.
The A-line style is flowy and easy to move in, and the open back style has an adjustable waist with self-tie bow. The lace is adorned with floral patterns for a spring detail that you can wear again and again. It comes in nine seasonal shades, like blue, green, and pink.
Dokuritu long lace dress
As the weather warms up, you may want to have a few maxi dresses on standby. Not only is it a go-to silhouette for stars like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift, but it's also ideal for transitional conditions thanks to its optimal lower body coverage. This long dress is one that you can wear day or night thanks to its lace chest. Buyers buy multiples of this beautiful and soft dress, which you can get in 24 colors like green, blue and yellow.
Lace dresses are lightweight spring staples that can be dressed up or down. Keep reading to discover more budget-friendly styles available on Amazon.
Merokeety Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress, $45 with coupon
Merokeety Short Sleeve Lace Dress, $43 with coupon
Ecowish Spaghetti Strap Lace Dress
Veiisar Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress
Prettygarden long trapeze dress
Ferlema - Long lace dress with square neck
BerryGo V-Neck Maxi Dress, $37 (Save $7)

