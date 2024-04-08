Everett to vote on confirming dress codes for bikini baristas

Will Everett's bikini-clad baristas have to adhere to the city's obscene dress code? THE Everett City Council will decide later this month in a vote.

If the city's amendment passes the council, employees at “quick service facilities” — including bikini barista stands — will be required to adhere to the city's obscene clothing standards. Bikini barista stands are coffee establishments, usually tiny drive-thru stands, with employees wearing bikinis or other scantily clad clothing when serving coffee to customers. Originating in the Pacific Northwest, settlements began to open in other areas, including California, Arizona, and Montana.

The business model has become a revelation thanks to social media, with the hashtag “bikini barista” and other similar hashtags having been viewed almost half a billion times on TikTok, according to Vice. A bikini-clad barista from Washington recently claimed on TikTok that she makes $700 to $800 in tips “on a good day.”

Last year, the City of Everett had to pay Jovanna Edge, owner of a bikini barista stand called Hillbilly Hotties, $500,000 as a settlement. This decision followed a 2022decision by the U.S. District Court, saying the previous city ordinance unfairly targeted women.

Edge claimed his dress code order infringed on their First Amendment rights, with a U.S. District Court judge agreeing.

Under the settlement, the city will keep most of its existing rules, but will no longer require baristas to wear at least tank tops and shorts — which was the requirement of the previous lewd ordinance. The city instead agreed to align dress code rules with an updated dress code. obscene standard of conduct which makes it a crime to publicly expose too many of one's private parts.

The City may revoke the operating permit of a stand owner for three violations of the standard in force. It took a year to bring the amendment to council due to delays in the legal process.

“With this amendment, the only real effect is on the stall owners,” Assistant City Attorney Ramsey Rammerman said at last week's City Council meeting, according to Everett's Herald. “No additional burden is placed on baristas.”

The Gee and Ursula Show comments on the upcoming vote

Ursula Reutin, host of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, discussed voting for her show.

“I just feel like it’s so much to do for nothing.” My feeling about bikini baristas is if you don’t like them, don’t go there,” Reutin said.

Andrew Lanier, producer of The Gee and Ursula Show, said one of the reasons people go to barista stands in bikinis is to feel a connection.

“What I feel about them, and this goes for strip clubs as well, is that there are a large number of men who are deeply alone. And the vast majority of people who visit these places don't just go there for fun. I am not joking. They go there because they want to have a kind, feminine presence, someone who smiles at them,” Lanier said.

I am not joking. I'm not joking at all. If you ask adult dancers about their clientele, they will tell you that a large percentage are single men or single married men,” he continued.

So what to learn from it? asked substitute host Mike Lewis.

“These lonely men have a place to go and you can carry pies in public in Everett, great,” Lanier joked.

Danger at a bikini barista stand

A Kirkland police officer accused of “strange behavior” toward bikini barista employees resigned from his post on April 3. This decision follows an internal investigation by the Kirkland Police Department (KPD) after he was placed on paid leave.

Edge received reports from bikini-clad baristas at the Monroe, Snohomish and Everett locations that a black SUV would slowly approach the booth, pause and then take off. An employee said the black SUV moved forward to reach a position where the driver could see him changing into his work clothes. The vehicle would appear near the stands from 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The SUV was later identified as a vehicle attributed to Lt. Timothy Carpenter. Edge filed three trespass warnings against Carpenter, according to The Kirkland Reporter. Other employees said he made lewd comments after purchasing a drink, while others said the car would leave once the stand opened. Some employees reported seeing the vehicle multiple times a day, including in one case where it appeared twice in 15 minutes.

The city then announced its resignation to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commissionaccording to The Bellevue Reporter.

Contributor: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

