This Iconic Italian Cuisine Is a Fashion Influencer





Echo Marianna Fierro “Pasta Scarf” Echo Italian pasta, in all shapes and sizes, is a perennial favorite in Italy and abroad. So it's no surprise that pasta also has a global influence on Italian fashion and design. Italy is the world's leading exporter of pasta (estimated at $4.16 billion in 2022). It also tops the list in terms of per capita pasta consumption. Only blessed with recipes and regional culinary specialties which vary from place to place and even from city to city, Italy has more than 400 different varieties of pasta, Pasta as fashion influencers Valentino spaghetti-inspired dress on Anne Hathaway in London Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Italy is so pasta-centric that it even influences fashion and design. Some recent examples: At the 2023 Fashion Awards held in London in December, actress Anne Hathaway was draped in an elegant ecru Valentino dress with a pom-pom bodice inspired by strands of spaghetti. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Hathaway said VogueI always dreamed of being a pasta maker! Vogue Italy named the Tortellino bag the it-bag of Milan Fashion Week in February 2024. Raised in the small village of Sarsina, in the Forli-Cesena province of Emilia-Romagna, designer Federico Cino credits his nonna (Italian grandmother) as a muse of playful design. She was the one who taught him how to cook tortellini in her kitchen. The Echo100 project NOW, Echo New York is celebrating 100 years as a manufacturer of women's scarves by launching a new year-long charitable giving project. Called Echo100, the initiative commemorates this important milestone for the company. The company chose 100 international designers to create 100 custom scarves. Each scarf designer was able to select a nonprofit group as the recipient of a $100 donation toward the purchase of each scarf. The wearable art is printed in a limited edition of 100 prints per design, numbered within the scarves themselves. The pasta scarf Marianna Fierro Scarf for Echo Echo Among the Echo scarves released so far (around 50 so far) is one by Marianna Fierro, an Italian food and drink illustrator based in the United States. Fierro was born and raised in a pizzeria in Udine, in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of northeastern Italy. She created a whimsical, limited edition print featuring illustrations of different pasta shapes. The 35×35 cobalt blue scarf with golden pasta shapes is made from a silk twill fabric and is printed in a limited edition of 100 copies. Fierro says her creations are inspired by the flavors of her life, including her Italian roots, farmers' markets, breaking bread with friends and, of course, pasta. I'm Italian, I'm made of pasta, she says. Discover the entire collection of Echo100 Scarves, including designs, artists, charities and awards. Each scarf is packaged in a gift box containing information about its creator. The project could bring up to $1 million to those in need.

